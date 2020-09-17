The city of Crossville reported sales tax revenue in July and August that exceeded 2019 collections for those same months.
City Manager Greg Wood told the Crossville City Council during its Sept. 8 meeting revenue was up for sales tax, the wholesale beer tax and liquor income while the city continued to struggle with hotel/motel tax collections.
“That’s to be expected,” Wood said, referencing the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis.
The city collected $795,080 in sales tax in July and $799,872 in August. Taxes were paid on purchases made in May and June, respectively, and reported in July and August.
Last year, the same months garnered $740,901 and $740,146, respectively.
Wholesale beer taxes came in at $69,966 in July and $70,772 i August, for year-to-date collections of $140,738. Last year at this time, the city had collected $114,995 in wholesale beer revenue.
Liquor taxes have provided $111,698 in revenue so far this fiscal year, which started July 1. The city collected $57,787 in July and $53,911 in August.
Only July hotel/motel revenue was available at the Sept. 8 meeting. The city collected $13,626 in taxes charged for hotel and motel occupancy that month. Revenue for July 2019 was $19,788.
The new tax had been on track to surpass 2019 collections before the COVID-19 health crisis began in March. After that, the city saw falling revenue from hotel/motel operations in the city. The city collected just $35,081 from March through June this year, compared to $57,006 the year before.
The hotel/motel tax supports tourism and marketing initiatives by the city.
In other action, the council approved the following items:
•Third and final reading of a budget amendment to establish a public works director position
•resolutions authorizing $419,500 in USDA-Rural Development funding to construct a water tank on Hwy. 127 N. for the Catoosa Water Department. The council had previously approved a loan resolution for $890,000 for the project, which was bid in June; however, costs were higher than the 2015 construction estimates anticipated. The loan was based on the 2015 estimates
•Purchase of 1,000 water meters from Badger Meter Inc., at a cost of $127.50 each. The $127,500 cost was included in the city budget
•Purchase of 800 automatic meter read equipment from United Systems and Software, at a cost of $83.50 each. The total purchase of $66,800 was included in the city budget
•Purchase of 193 replacement endpoint radio transmitters at a discounted warranty price of $60 each. The total purchase of $11,580 was included in the city budget
•Resolution stating the city intends to reimburse $234,327 in preliminary expenses related to utility relocation on Hwy. 127 N. from the proceeds of a bond issuance
•Authorization to file a condemnation suit against a property owner to acquire easement for utility relocation along Hwy. 127 N. Attorney Will Ridley told the council the property owner had not responded to communication attempts
•Waterline extension on Carson Rd., with the developer to pay for labor and materials, estimated at $15,730. The contractor, Fred Stout, will dig the trench for the waterline while city crews will install the four-inch water line. The project has been approved by the Catoosa Advisory Council and the city’s planning commission. Unused funds will be returned to the contractor
