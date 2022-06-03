The Crossville City Council will hold a special-called meeting Tuesday, June 7, at 5 p.m., prior to the start of the monthly work session. The agenda includes second reading of the 2022-’23 city property tax rate and budget, in title only as the council continues discussions of its spending plan for next year, second reading of changes to the city’s beer permits ordinance, adopts supplements to the code of ordinances, and an ordinance change to enact a speed limit of 25 mph in Crossroads Villages.
The monthly work session will follow the special-called meeting. Agenda includes increasing part-time and seasonal employee pay, golf tournament contracts with Tennessee PGA, contract with Upland Design Group for architectural services, discussion of proposed changes to the city’s sign ordinance, continued discussion of the 2022-’23 budget, and discussion of contract with Azure Flight Support.
The meeting will be held at Crossville City Hall, 392 N. Main St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.