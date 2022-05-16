The Crossville City Council has set a special-called meeting for Tuesday at 4 p.m. at Crossville City Hall.
Following the meeting, the council will hold a work session on its 2022-’23 fiscal year budget.
The agenda includes appointment of members to the Building Code Board of Appeals, the Tennessee Consolidated Retirement System contribution rate for the next year, and a grant contract amendment for the Precision Approach Path Indicators at Crossville Memorial Airport.
The council will also consider the first reading of its 2022-’23 budget and tax rate in title only.
The budget and tax rate requires three readings before taking effect, and the fiscal year ends June 30, 2022.
The public is invited to attend.
