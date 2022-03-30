The Crossville City Council will hear from city citizens about its sign policy Friday afternoon ahead of a special-called meeting.
The public hearing is set for 2 p.m. at Crossville City Hall, 392 N. Main St.
The city is considering a moratorium on new sign permits to allow time to revise the existing sign policy, which was first implemented in 1990.
Currently, no permits or fees are required for signs related to special events, yard sales, political advertising, memorial plaques, or flags so long as they are located off the street or highway right-of-way. Those signs cannot interfere with traffic and must adhere to other standards set by the council.
Off-premise outdoor advertising signs are considered “commercial activity,” and permits and fees do apply.
These signs are allowed along Interstate 40, on Hwy. 127, Hwy. 70 and Hwy. 70S, and on state highways within one-half mile of an interstate interchange.
The policy prohibits outdoor advertising signs and billboards within the city’s central business area, defined as Penfield St., next to Main St. Church of Christ to southeast of Central St., north of Cleveland ST. and west of Dogwood Ave. Such signs were also prohibited within 500 feet of a church, school, recreational field or park and 300 feet of a residence fronting the same highway.
Signs that were in place at the time the city annexed an area were allowed to remain.
Individuals are invited to ask questions and provide comments on the issue during the public hearing.
Following the public hearing, the council will meet in special session to consider a moratorium on sign permits.
The council will also hear from its attorney on two issues of personal property taxes assessed against two businesses.
The consent agenda includes the second reading of a budget amendment for repairs to the fire department’s ladder truck, amendment to the zoning and land use control site plan review and amendment to the zoning and land use control-multi-family cluster housing; third reading of a budget amendment for American Rescue Plan Act costs, budget amendment for emergency sewer repairs, amendment to city ordinances pertaining to building and utility codes, and budget amendment for the Select Tennessee Site Certification program; resolution selecting Wold/HFR for a 2022 Community Development Block Grant application; and certificate of compliance for Weigel’s Store 87.
The meeting will be held in conference room 317.
