The city of Crossville has sold its municipal bonds, refinancing about $48 million in long-term debt, maintaining its AA- rating.
Resident Christine Stinson was excited to announce she had purchased water and sewer bonds from the city on Nov. 10, but she said the process had been difficult. She had followed the discussions for several months, but when the public notice was published in the Chronicle Oct. 15, she began working to ensure she could invest in the city.
“I live here. I chose to support Crossville,” she said.
She reached out to City Manager Greg Wood, who referred her to Larry Kidwell, the city’s financial advisor. Kidwell put her in touch with D.A. Davidson Companies. Then she had to work with her financial advisor to determine if the company would have access to purchase some of the bonds.
“Finally, this afternoon, I got my bonds,” Stinson said. “I sent an email to you before one of your 8 a.m. meetings suggesting that maybe there was an easier way to go about this so that the people of Crossville could know what the process would be and would be able to get bonds.”
Municipal bonds can be purchased through an investment broker and are popular with people seeking a more conservative investment strategy.
“It was a long, involved process. I would hope that you can find a way to make it easier for the citizens of Crossville to get the information they need,” Stinson told the council. “I think that in the situation such as there is in Crossville where there are so many, I would say, conservative investors and people who have retired here with pensions, and who are interested in investing, that a better job could be done to make that information readily available to us and whatever has to be done to make sure that the citizens of Crossville have an opportunity to purchase those bonds.”
In other business, Wood reviewed tax collections for the city, with sales tax again out-performing 2019 collections. October collections were $738,979. Year-to-date tax revenue is $3 million. October sales tax revenue represents retail activity from August.
The city has collected $265,681 in wholesale beer taxes this fiscal year, and $213,666 in liquor income.
The hotel-motel tax has fallen this year, as many have reduced travel during recent months.
In other action, the following items were approved:
•Contract with the Tennessee Department of Transportation to relocate water and sewer utility lines for a bridge improvement project over the Obed River on Why. 70 W. The relocations will be made at no cost to the city
•Contract amendment with TDOT to allow the city to use Surface Transportation Block Grant Funding for section two of the Northwest Connector, with a 20% local match
•Purchase of a new street sweeper for the city street department. The current street sweeper is becoming costly to maintain and is not functioning as well as it once did. The price is $162,288. The purchase was not budgeted
