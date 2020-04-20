The city of Crossville will seek up to $284,979 in municipal grants from the state as part of a one-time funding opportunity to offset costs from the COVID-19 health emergency.
“That will come in handy,” said Crossville Mayor James Mayberry during the city council’s Zoom teleconference meeting held Tuesday night. “In a couple of months, I’m afraid our sales tax revenues are going to be hurt quite a bit.”
The funds can be used for infrastructure and public safety projects for one-time funding. The state has appropriated $200 million in its 2020-’21 fiscal year budget for cities and counties, distributed according to population.
Mayberry said, “Capital maintenance, public safety, road projects don’t pause for disasters like the March tornadoes and the COVID-19 pandemic. This grant will ease funding burdens on local governments as they work to meet infrastructure and safety obligations.”
Details of the city’s proposed project have not yet been developed. The resolution only allows the city to apply for the funds.
Councilman J.H. Graham III said the grant could possibly help the city meet its local match obligations for water and sewer grants.
“The concern not only is for the lack of sales tax revenue, but I’m very concerned that we have some water and sewer customers who have lost their jobs,” Graham said. He said the departments offered case-by-case assistance.
“We’re not here tonight to make a decision which project we’re going to put it on — just to approve the application. Is that correct?”
Mayberry said that was correct.
The resolution was unanimously approved.
The city is also starting its annual budget process. City Manager Greg Wood said he is developing a balanced budget for the council to consider. Capital projects would be separate from the operating budget, and the council could consider those as funding becomes available, he said.
“We’re getting girded up for a rough budget session,” Wood said as he reviewed current tax revenue.
The city collected $619,518 in sales tax last month, representing sales activity from January, with $6.5 million collected this year against a budget of $8.5 million. Collections so far exceed sales tax collected by this time last year by about $330,000.
Wholesale beer tax revenue has brought in $472,877 so far this year, with $41,202 collected in March, and $373,434 in liquor taxes. The city budgeted $600,000 in wholesale beer tax and $450,000 in wholesale liquor inspection income.
The hotel-motel tax brought in $9,395 in February, up from the 2019 collections of $8,247, with about $108,000 collected this year. The city anticipated about $130,000 in hotel-motel tax collections, earmarked for the city’s costs at the Crossville-Cumberland County Gateway to the Big South Fork Visitors Center and support for the Crossville-Cumberland County Chamber of Commerce, the Crossville-Cumberland County Sports and Events Council and the Cumberland County Playhouse.
Though the city has seen strong tax collection so far this year, Wood anticipates sales tax and hotel-motel tax revenues will take a hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has led to orders closing many businesses and recreation areas.
The city has already instituted a hiring freeze. His budget proposal will also not include the next step in the city’s compensation plan.
The council approved the first, and most expensive, part of the new wage plan in January, at a cost of about $330,000 for the six months left in the fiscal year. However, that does require $660,000 above last year’s budget to maintain the pay plan.
Wood said he would hold the plan where it is and not implement the second step, estimated at an annual cost of about $132,000, until there is more information on the pandemic’s long-term economic impact.
“I will have a proposal for a one-time bonus, so employees don’t get nothing,” Wood said.
Wood praised the employees of the city’s police, fire and public works departments for their assistance and dedication in recent local storm recovery efforts.
“We’ve had a lot of folks doing a lot of things out of the ordinary,” Wood said.
Recent good weather had allowed some public works projects to proceed, he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.