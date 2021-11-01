Cumberland County wants to hear what the residents want for recreation and parks facilities.
A public hearing is set Nov. 18 at 4 p.m. at the Cumberland County Courthouse, 2 N. Main St., in room 310.
“We’re doing a parks and recreation plan for the county,” explained Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster.
The plan is a requirement to apply for grants from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. But the county hasn’t had one in the past.
“But it’s needed for planning,” Foster said. “You need to know the needs of the area and what the public wants before you request funds. It’s a way to prioritize needs and wants.”
A survey earlier in the fall garnered 730 responses, Foster said.
“I thought that was a great response,” he said.
Those results are expected after the first of the year. The county is working with the Upper Cumberland Development District to compile those results and assist with developing the master plan.
Currently, the county operates the Obed River Park on Hwy. 70 N., with walking trails, an arboretum and playground area. It also has a small community park in the Westel community by the Westel Fire Hall.
“There’s about an acre that’s a county park,” Foster said. “We put some money into it my first year in office. We fixed some things up. It’s got a walking trail and is a nice park that the community uses.”
At Obed River Park, Foster said there are some needs already identified, like repairs from damages in strong storms in 2020 and some erosion on the paved trail.
“We’ve been working on that park for a while. I think people have noticed,” Foster said.
