More and larger planes are stopping at Crossville Memorial Airport, and City Manager Greg Wood said it is critical the city capture the data for future airport grants and regulatory decisions.
During its April 12 meeting, the council approved application for a $56,960 grant for an operations data counter program, with a 5% local match. The system determines the most demanding aircraft using the airport, which can determine the size of runaway the airport is permitted to maintain.
“It picks up the transponder from every aircraft that is taking off, so we can get a proper count to maintain our runway,” Wood said.
Such a system would also help with rescue efforts in the event a plane reports difficulty in flight. Wood referenced a plane crash last year that required a nearly daylong search to locate the aircraft in a heavily wooded area near Hinch Mountain.
“It takes a reading every tenth of a second. We could have told Chris [South, Crossville fire chief], and they could have gone straight to that wreck,” Wood said.
The council also approved a contract with Atkins engineering firm, contingent on grant funding. The council also approved applying for a one-year grant extension for the Airport Layout Plan to incorporate the data from the operations data counter.
The council also approved applying for a $118,500 grant to replace the Precision Approach Path Indicators system at the airport. Wood said the system is not currently certified.
Stansell Electric Co. submitted the low bid for construction of the system, and Atkins will administer construction phase services for $13,881. The bid award is contingent on grant approval.
The city is also continuing with a project to remove obstructions in the flight path of the airport. Trees have grown into the airspace required to be kept clear for aircraft. But estimates came in far above city estimates.
In order to pay for the project through state grants, an environmental assessment was required, and that has been completed. The council approved a grant application for $14,425 for additional professional services related to the obstruction clearing, including updating the 2019 information to account for tree growth over the past three years.
Atkins was selected as the engineer for the project, subject to grant approval.
The city is also seeking funds to update the terminal through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Grants are awarded through the Federal Aviation Administration. The city has applied for $500,000 to complete repairs for the terminal facility and improve energy efficiency and accessibility. The grant requires a 5% local match.
The council also approved applying for an American Rescue Plan Act grant for $22,000 and Airport Coronavirus Response grant for $9,000 for reimbursement of operational expenses at the airport. These grants do not require a match.
The council continues to work toward the start of a downtown sidewalk replacement project hopefully later this year.
The city was awarded a $1.3 million grant from the Tennessee Department of Transportation in 2018 to redo the sidewalks in the downtown area and bring them up to current accessibility standards.
The council approved a license agreement for use of TDOT property — Main St. The 25-year agreement allows the city to replace and maintain the sidewalks to ensure compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
It also approved a contract with Cumberland Applied Research Associates Inc. to identify historic properties in the downtown area and assess the impact of the sidewalk project. Cost is $6,850.56.
