Crossville officials hope to secure a CARES Act grant to replace and reconnect water lines on Hwy. 127 N.
“This is in reference to Industrial Blvd. and vicinity to replace old, broken water lines — one of them as much as 14 feet deep,” said Mayor James Mayberry prior to City Council’s unanimous approval Monday for administrators to apply for $1.287 million in grant funding.
The deeply buried 10-inch water line has a leak in the casing pipe under Hwy. 127. Though it has been valved off to prevent water loss and road damage, the preventative measure eliminates one of the main water feeds to the distribution system in the industrial area of Hwy. 127 N., Industrial Blvd. and Bennett Way. It could be particularly problematic if the system has a leak or issue in another part of the city.
If the grant is awarded, the city will be responsible for 20%, or $257,525.
During Monday’s special-called meeting, City Council also unanimously voted to apply for a tourism enhancement grant through the Tennessee Departments of Tourist Development and Economic and Community Development.
Officials hope to use the money to purchase sun shades for The Amp, an outdoor theater on Division St. The purchase would make the venue suitable for a Music and Memory Festival and enable performers to extend their performance times. The estimated cost is $75,000, for which the city would be obligated to 10% in matching funds.
“We applied for a tourism grant a while back for the restroom facility down there and did not get it,” Mayberry pointed out. “It’s very competitive.”
