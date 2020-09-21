The city of Crossville will take the first steps toward a Local Parks and Recreation Fund grant following action of the city council Tuesday morning, but the recreation project may change before applications for the state funds open next year.
“There are three potential projects,” City Manager Greg Wood told the council during the special-called meeting held via videoconference.
Possible projects in need of funding are buying land for a proposed indoor recreation center, adding ballfields at Centennial Park or building a bike trail at Meadow Park Lake.
The grant has a maximum award of $500,000, to be matched by local funds.
Wood sought permission to issue a letter of intent to the state.
The trail project may qualify for a trails grant, which offers an 80-20 funding split with the state.
“You have to apply for an LPRF grant and then they tell you if you can apply for a trails grant,” Wood said.
The city used an LPRF grant for the renovation of Garrison Park. Since that grant was awarded, the state has changed the regulations to require an up-to-date master recreation plan.
The city’s plan is dated 2014, but Wood said the letter would allow the city to update the plan before the full application is made next year.
“Ours really doesn’t need a whole lot,” he said.
The state will offer a special round of applications in 2021. Otherwise, the city would have to wait until 2022 to apply.
“We want to get in a letter of intent as a placeholder for next year when we have our ideas solidified for which one we want to go for,” Wood said.
Councilman Scot Shanks moved to approve the letter of intent, supported by Councilman Art Gernt. The motion was unanimously approved.
In other action, the city approved the following items during the special-called meeting:
•Resolution stating the city’s intent to reimburse the city for preliminary expenses incurred as part of projects the city will pay for with bond financing
•Certificate of Compliance for Dollar General Store on Kearney Dr., allowing the store to sell wine
•Budget amendment accepting $30,000 from CARES Act grant funds to be used for operational expenses at Crossville Memorial Airport
