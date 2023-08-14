Officials with the city of Crossville argue tenants briefly evicted in the short-lived closure of the Village Inn in July 2022 lack standing to sue the city for damages and that the officials named in a recently filed lawsuit have qualified immunity against the litigation’s claims.
City attorneys have argued for the case to be dismissed with prejudice — meaning that the case can not be refiled — and that the officials named in the lawsuit be reimbursed attorney fees.
The lawsuit, filed June 20 in U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee, names numerous city officials and accuses them of violating the residents’ civil rights. Ten former residents were named as plaintiffs in the suit that seeks class-action status for the 125 residents living there at the time of the closure.
In addition to the city of Crossville, the suit names Crossville Police Detective Koby Wilson, Crossville Codes Officer Zach Young, Crossville Police Chief Jessie Brooks, 10 unnamed officers with the Crossville Police Department, Crossville Codes Director Danny Thurman, Crossville Firefighter Casey Worsham, Crossville Fire Chief Chris South, Crossville Firefighter Thomas Smith, Crossville Firefighter Terry L. Potter and Crossville Police Officer Jeremy Mangas as defendants and sues them in their official capacity and as private individuals.
The suit claims the defendants deprived the residents of their Fourth and 14th Amendment rights without reasonable grounds.
While Crossville City Attorney Randy York had previously told the Crossville City Council the case had been turned over to the city’s insurance carrier for defense, York and his law partner Daniel H. Rader IV are named as the city’s attorneys in the case.
Wilson is also represented by Gary M. Prince of Knoxville.
York and Rader argue the city officials are protected from civil litigation by qualified immunity, a legal doctrine that protects government officials from being sued unless they are found to have violated “clearly established law” as identified by another identical case deemed to be unconstitutional conduct.
York and Rader also say none of the named defendants violated any clearly established constitutional right and that the plaintiffs lack standing to bring suit — either as individuals or as part of a class-action suit.
“Individual issues, including but not limited to the very existence of damages as to any Plaintiff or any individual; the status of individuals as a ‘tenant,’ guest, transient, squatter or other status; the hazards created by the individuals themselves rendering the premises dangerous and uninhabitable for themselves and others present at the premises; the conflict of interest between and among the individuals themselves; each predominate over any claims purportedly applicable to any class, and the named Plaintiffs may not pursue a class,” the motion for summary judgment argues.
“The complaint is fatally defective as to each of the individual defendants because if fails to specifically allege the violation of a constitutional right by any of these individuals, or how any such alleged violation caused any damage to any individual plaintiff,” the motion states.
“These defendants assert that plaintiffs’ complaint fails to assert any seizure of any person, by any person, or that plaintiffs’ complaint asserts a Fourth Amendment violation.”
The federal court is also the wrong venue for any claims brought against the city, the attorneys argue, noting that the Governmental Tort Liability Act
grants jurisdiction to the Cumberland County Circuit Court.
The plaintiffs had no ownership interest in the property, the motion continues.
“To the extent of an interest and deprivation, these defendants assert that plaintiffs received all the process that was due, that any deprivation was brief and de minimus, and that there is an adequate state law remedy,” attorneys York and Rader write.
The defendants ask for the suit to be dismissed based on the immunity of the officials working in their capacity as codes enforcement, law enforcement or firefighters for the city of Crossville and that each is also entitled to complete personal immunity from any state tort claim.
The motion also claims the suit against defendants for whom no specific fact is alleged should be found “frivolous, unreasonable and without foundation.”
The Village Inn was reopened the day after the closure.
The property has since been purchased by the city of Crossville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.