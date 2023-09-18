When the city of Crossville enacted a new sign ordinance last August, Mike Turner missed the news.
Turner, then a candidate for city council, went about the work of a campaign, placing signs around the community.
“I’m like, where’s Art’s and Rob’s signs?” Turner said regarding fellow council members Art Gernt and Rob Harrison, who were also running for election last year.
The ordinance was approved in August 2022, ahead of the November municipal and state elections, prohibiting the placing of signs in the right of way of roads. The ordinance does not impact signs placed on private property.
“Then I get this letter from the city, ‘you’ve got to take the signs down,’ so I took them down,” Turner said. “And, of course, the signs for state office, by the way, they stayed up.”
Another election season is getting ready to start. Candidates for the 2024 Cumberland County Primary Election can start picking up qualifying petitions Oct. 16. These races include the property assessor’s office and districts 2, 4, 6 and 8 for the Cumberland County Board of Education.
Candidates must return their petitions to the Cumberland County Election Office by noon Dec. 14.
City Clerk Valerie Hale said the city needs to make any changes to the sign ordinance in time to notify candidates.
Turner said he felt the rules should be changed to allow campaign signs in the right of way of a road, provided it is not causing a hazard or impeding vision. Signs should be taken down within a reasonable time after an election, he added.
“That’s the way it’s always worked and I don’t think we’ve ever had a problem,” Turner said.
Council member Scot Shanks said he liked the ordinance.
“If someone is going to put one in a public right of way, everybody’s going to put one there,” Shanks said. “And it just looks bad.”
Turner said there were other signs advertising businesses, as well.
“I’m not against those as long as they’re not obscuring or anything that has to do with safety,” he said. “What about the people that’s advertising to feed their family?
“I don’t agree with that.”
City Attorney Randy York said campaign sign rules can be particularly confusing for candidates in a multi-county race.
“In some counties, the signs were just taken up. And these signs are really expensive,” York said.
Some counties would call the candidate. Others would collect the signs and destroy them without notice to the candidate.
Wood said the city sent letters to candidates last fall regarding signs, but no signs were taken up or destroyed.
Gernt said his concern was an ordinance that was either unevenly enforced or not enforced.
“There’s always signs in there for the state folks,” Gernt said. “I understand, some of the places it’s just absolutely ridiculous.
“But I played the game when I was running.”
York was unable to attend the council’s meeting on Tuesday, but there was concern Turner’s exception for a campaign sign proposal would create a content-based rule for signs in the city’s right-of-ways — something that raises constitutional questions.
The council agreed to hold off on any changes to the ordinance pending a legal opinion from York prior to the council’s October work session.
In other business, the council approved a waiver to allow the Veterans Parade Committee to provide banners that are attached to light poles in the downtown area.
The sign ordinance does not address pole banners so the council is asked to grant a waiver any time an organization wishes to have such banners displayed. The requesting organization pays for the banners, but the city’s street department installs them.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.