City of Crossville employees could see a larger raise in the next fiscal year after the Crossville City Council adjusted its proposed budget to increase a cost of living raise from 3% to 6% during its work session Tuesday.
The budget also includes scheduled step raises for most employees, estimated at about 2%.
The increased wages would address salary concerns from the city fire department. Fire Chief Chris South said a 6% raise and step raise would bring up the entry level pay for firefighters to within $300 of his proposed changes and would impact all employees of the department.
“His plan is within $300 of what I was asking for, but it’s across the board. It gets everybody,” South said. “It’s a win for everybody.”
As the work session began, City Manager Greg Wood noted the budget was balanced with approximately $221,000 in revenue over expenditures. The changes were due to grants that had not been reflected in earlier draft budgets.
Wood said about $173,000 is available to provide for one-time bonus payments to fire and law enforcement personnel.
Mayor James Mayberry said, “A one-shot deal is good for a one-shot deal, but I don’t see wages coming down any time soon.”
Councilman R.J. Crawford said his priority for the budget was to take care of the city’s employees and maintaining departments and infrastructure.
“I think one of the most expensive things to do is replace people. We have a lot of good people here,” Crawford said. “We need to focus on taking care of our people and readjusting our base pay rates to bring people back to the area and, two, there were some cuts we made in the departments that I think we need to consider reinvesting.”
He proposed a 6% pay increase and the 2% step increase at a cost of about $215,545 more for the general fund budget.
One of the cuts Crawford noted was an equipment building for the street department. The budget included $100,000 that Wood said the department felt they could work with to get the facility they need.
Crawford said, “We’re growing and we don’t need to be behind the eight ball. We need to make some serious investments in our teams and serious investments in our properties and buildings.”
Crossville Police Chief Jesse Brooks said even with a raise, his department was behind others. He has four open positions.
“Right now, it’s hard to recruit,” Brooks said.
Wood said Cumberland County was considering a 6% pay raise for its employees, which presented a “psychological challenge.”
“If we don’t go for a 6% raise, you’re going to have the psychological factor,” he said.
Wood recommended increasing pay for part-time employees to $10 an hour and seasonal employees to $11.11 an hour, noting there would be no budget impact due to unfilled positions. Currently, these workers are paid $9.50 and $10.50 an hour, respectively.
He did request additional consideration for specific positions that were taking on additional duties at the part-time pay scale.
Council members were unconvinced the increase would be enough to recruit workers for part-time or seasonal positions.
Parks and Recreation Director Ethan Medley said at one time his department relied on college students to work in seasonal positions with the parks department. Now, he has three high school age workers, who can’t start work as early in the season as college students and extracurricular activities also impact employee availability.
Crawford said, “It’s going to have to be $12 an hour or higher. This is not going to work.”
Mayberry said a lot of entry-level pay rates needed to be evaluated.
“I can’t get anybody for $11 an hour,” he said.
Wood said the recommendation was a minimum to start the discussion. He said he could likely fund positions at $12 an hour without impacting the budget.
The council did not come to a consensus during the work session, but will revisit the seasonal and part-time pay rates when it considers the final reading of the budget Tuesday at 6 p.m.
The $21.8 million budget assumes a property tax rate of 61.94 cents per $100 of assessed value, a reduction from the current tax rate of 75 cents per $100 of assessed value following a countywide property tax reappraisal. As proposed, the budget includes revenue of $61,000 over budgeted expenditures.
A public hearing on the tax rate is set for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday prior to the council’s monthly meeting. The tax rate is also scheduled for a final vote during the Tuesday meeting.
The budget currently does not include funding for a medical director position.
Dr. Mark Fox has long served as the city’s medical director and previously served as the county’s medical director. Cumberland County hired a new medical director to oversee its Emergency Medical Services agency. The city’s first responder program operates under the EMS department and follows their medical protocols.
Fox had previously tendered his resignation as the city’s medical director, but has since rescinded that resignation.
Shanks asked the city to seek an opinion from Municipal Technical Advisory Service on if the city can hire its own medical director under state EMS regulations.
“I personally feel like we need to keep Dr. Fox as the city medical director,” Shanks said.
City Attorney Will Ridley said it could be beneficial to seek a third-party opinion on the matter. He added that if MTAS determined the city could hire a separate medical director, if the medical director falls under the first responder agreement with the county and the parameters the director can operate under.
“They may say the medical director does not fall under that or they may say that yes, because he’s an agent of the city of Crossville, he does,” Ridley said. “Then you may want to look at the memorandum of understanding.”
Mayberry said once the city receives an opinion from MTAS, the city, state EMS representatives and county representatives need to discuss the issue.
The city provides Fox a $200 monthly stipend, pays for additional liability insurance and provides him with a vehicle which he can use to respond to emergency scenes. Wood said returning those items to the budget would not cause a significant impact.
