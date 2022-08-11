The city of Crossville is looking for a new attorney.
Current City Attorney Will Ridley will be sworn in as Circuit Court judge for the 13th Judicial District and take his new office Sept. 1.
“I do think it’s important that you make the timeline a fast one,” Ridley told the council during its meeting Tuesday evening. “The city currently has nine pending lawsuits.”
Seven of those are condemnation cases where the city is the plaintiff in eminent domain cases. In the other two, the city is a defendant in claims.
“I think you’ll need someone as soon as possible,” Ridley continued.
Interested attorneys should send proposals to the city’s human resources manager at Crossville City Hall, 392 N. Main St.
Attorneys should be knowledgeable in a variety of legal areas, including municipal law, land use, drafting and enforcement of legislations, administrative matters, contracts, litigation, public records and public meeting laws and federal and state laws.
Proposals should include hourly rates or alternative fee structures, though the council will negotiate final fees following the selection process.
A public notice is included in this edition of the Crossville Chronicle. Interested attorneys should apply by noon Aug. 19.
“That will give you some time to review those proposed applicants and call a special-called meeting that following week to make a decision and vote on who you want to be your next city attorney,” Ridley said.
Mayor James Mayberry said, “We need to get the request for proposals in the paper ASAP because, like you said, we have a short window and lots of things in the works.”
Ridley said the council can also advertise the position via its website and, if it wanted to cast a wider net of applicants, on the Municipal Technical Advisory Service website.
Mayberry moved to move forward with publication of a request for qualification from interested attorneys for the position of city attorney, supported by Councilman Scot Shanks.
Councilman Rob Harrison asked if Mayberry wanted to cap compensation for the attorney in the announcement.
The city pays Ridley $125 an hour for legal services. The city also pays for a subscription to WestLaw, a benefit of about $450 a month. A few years ago, the city also began offering health insurance benefits.
Attorneys for Cumberland County and the county school system are paid $175 an hour.
Mayberry said he wanted to get proposals and then, “go from there.”
The motion was unanimously approved.
Once the council has applicants, it can determine how to proceed. Ridley said the selection process in 2015 involved each member of the council selecting two names on the first round. The top two attorneys moved to the second and final round of voting.
“You can do that any number of ways you want to,” Ridley said.
Ridley has served as the city attorney since February 2015.
“It’s been an absolute pleasure to serve the city of Crossville and the council and mayor for the last seven and a half years,” Ridley said. “I appreciate you all allowing me to serve in this role.”
Mayberry thanked Ridley for doing an “excellent job” during his time serving the city.
State law allows new judges six months to close out their law practice. However, Ridley was appointed as Cumberland County General Sessions Judge April 1, leaving him only 30 days to meet that deadline.
“I’ve already closed out most of my practice,” Ridley told the council prior to the monthly meeting. That included helping some clients find new representation.
The council also approved the second reading of a budget amendment to provide up to $10,000 in legal fees for the firm conducting an independent investigation into the closure of the Village Inn July 27.
In other business, the council reappointed Ethan Medley, city recreation director, and downtown business owner Asa Reese to the Convention and Visitor’s Bureau.
It also accepted Sky View Meadow Dr. and an extension to Holly Tree Dr. as city streets. The speed limit will be 15 mph on Sky View Meadow Dr. The road is located off Sparta Dr.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.