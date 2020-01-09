The Crossville City Council stepped back its plans to fully implement a proposed wage and compensation plan as quickly as the Jan. 19 pay period.
“One of the options the company offered was a staggered implementation,” Crossville Mayor James Mayberry told members of the council during the special-called meeting Jan. 7. “I’ve got a problem with a $919,000 budget amendment right off the bat.”
The budget amendment was up for the second of three required readings. Mayberry noted the council could amend its Dec. 23 decision during any of the three readings and moved to start with step one of the three-phase wage plan implementation.
“That would only be a $663,814 budget amendment,” Mayberry said.
He said his motion included creating a public works director position.
Both the $660,000 and $919,000 figures represent the cost of the new wage plan on an annual basis. However, the city is about halfway through its 2019-’20 fiscal year and the cost for each plan is about half that cost.
The new wage plan provides for salary increases for most of the city’s 180 employees. McGrath Human Resources used data from 17 other Tennessee cities and counties to recommend a wage scale that paid city employees at the average market rate.
The study found 61% of city employees are paid below the average rate, which has impacted city employee recruitment and retention.
While most employees fell below the market rate for their position and experience, some employees were above the market average pay rates. Those employees will hold where they are until the pay schedule catches up with them.
They will, however, receive annual cost-of-living increases. The council will consider a policy in the future to determine how those increases are calculated.
The second phase adds another $132,000 in wage costs for the city and the third and final step another $123,000. Mayberry said the council could discuss when to implement those steps in future discussions.
Councilman Rob Harrison supported the motion, saying it would provide an easier transition for the budget.
Councilman Scot Shanks said, “We’re taking the major part of it right off the bat. I don’t have a strong feel which way to go.”
The motion passed with Mayberry, Shanks, Harrison and Councilman Art Gernt all in favor. Councilman J.H. Graham III did not attend the meeting.
In other action, the council approved designating J.R. Wauford and Company as an authorized agent for the city’s environmental permit applications for a higher dam at Meadow Park Lake.
