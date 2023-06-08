The Crossville City Council agreed to restore funding for a local nonprofit agency in its upcoming budget, but several members of the council suggested taking a closer look at the practice of funding nonprofits before the next budget cycle.
The council agreed Tuesday to fund Hospice of Cumberland County at $7,500 in the coming budget — down from the $10,000 requested for the nonprofit health care agency that provides end-of-life care. Funding had been removed from an earlier draft of the budget.
“I know it’s been stated there’s a lot of different hospices, but this is the only one people are not asked to pay. If their insurance does not pay, they are not sent a bill. And that’s what this goes to, indigent care,” Council member Scot Shanks said.
Crossville Mayor R.J. Crawford said he had removed funding for Hospice, saying people told him the city did not need to be offsetting businesses.
“They feel like we’re taking taxpayer money and propping up or giving money to businesses,” Crawford said.
The council cut funding for Hilltoppers last year, which provides services to special-needs individuals and is reimbursed through Medicaid or other insurance for those services.
Council Member Art Gernt, who noted he is also a member of the Hospice board of directors, said Hospice is well managed and is operating well at this time. But he said other private hospice providers are referring individuals who could not pay for services to Hospice for services.
“Hospice of Cumberland County is unique in that it is a nonprofit. There’s only a few left in the state,” Gernt said. “And the private hospices are sending people who can’t afford to pay them to Hospice of Cumberland County. That’s where the expense is.”
Hospice provides in-home care and offers a residential hospice unit located in Crossville.
As the council discussed the donation to Hospice, Shanks questioned if the city should be donating to any nonprofit.
“We’re taking taxpayer money and making, literally, a donation to a nonprofit,” Shanks said. “Is that a normal course of action?”
City Manager Greg Wood said the practice varies from city to city, and often depends on the financial well-being of the city budget. City Clerk Valerie Hale said they could ask Municipal Technical Advisory Service to conduct a study of the practice in Tennessee.
Crawford said he supports giving to nonprofit organizations as a “one-off,” such as seed money for a new project or special program.
“There are people who requested increases specifically saying due to inflation,” Crawford said. “We’re trying to find ways to pay for other things I’m hearing people want.”
But the nonprofit donations are “historically entrenched,” Crawford said.
With the $7,500 for Hospice, the city is slated to give about $121,000 to local nonprofit agencies.
Allocations are included for:
•Victim Offender Reconciliation Program, $2,000
•Cumberland County Drug Alliance (TAD Center), $2,000
•Avalon Center, $3,000
•Court-Appointed Special Advocates, $3,500
•Creative Compassion, $8,296, the value of grinder pumps and building permits for two houses
• Fair Park Senior Center, $20,000
• Downtown Crossville Inc., $10,000
• Kids on the Rise, $1,000
• Friends of the Trails, $15,000
• Veterans Honor Guard, $1,000
• Habitat for Humanity, $5,850 in building permits
• Young Marines of Cumberland County, $3,240
Shanks said some of the organizations are taking on projects that relate to the city’s goals, pointing to Downtown Crossville Inc., which helps promote the downtown business district, and Friends of the Trails, which builds trails in and around Crossville.
The outside agency funding also includes $6,788 to the Upper Cumberland Human Resource Agency and $30,000 to the Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber is also set to receive $60,000 from the hotel-motel tax fund specifically for economic development activities.
Another $2,500 is reserved for additional needs during the year.
The city has allocated $50,000 to the Cumberland County Playhouse through its hotel-motel tax fund.
Crawford said, “There were a lot more dropped, but I put them back in. I’m willing to cut back quite a bit.”
He said he was afraid the council would balk at significant cuts to the nonprofit funding, but he’d rather shift the money to pay for city employees.
Gernt said, “Honestly, I agree with you. I don’t know if it’s appropriate or not.”
Shanks suggested if the council wanted to reduce nonprofit funding, to do so over time.
“I would rather us have a three-year plan, a four-year plan,” Shanks said.
The council approved the second reading of its 2023-’24 budget during a special-called meeting earlier that evening along with the 2023-’24 tax rate — both “in title only.”
The final reading of both the tax rate — with no projected increase in the property tax rate — and the budget is anticipated for Tuesday night’s regular monthly meeting.
The budget includes a $3.2 million deficit, paid for with the city’s fund balance.
It includes a number of capital projects that Wood referred to as “catch up” from prior lean budget years, though he does not anticipate all projects will be completed during the budget year.
It also includes a 5% raise for all employees and 2% step raise for employees who qualify based on the payscale.
