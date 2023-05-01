The city of Crossville will be able to move forward with water and sewer service improvements thanks to a $3.5 million grant from the American Rescue Plan.
The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation announced the Crossville grant funding and more than 100 other grants totaling more than $232 million in water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure projects across the state.
Since August, TDEC has awarded and announced $634 million in grant funds through the federal ARP program.
“These grants will address important water infrastructure needs for local communities across Tennessee,” Gov. Bill Lee said in a press release. “We look forward to the improvements these projects will bring, and we commend the communities who have gone through the application process.”
Tennessee received $3.725 billion from the ARP, which was intended to help mitigate the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Tennessee’s Financial Stimulus Accountability Group dedicated $1.35 billion of those funds to TDEC to support water projects in communities throughout Tennessee.
Of the $1.35 billion, about $1 billion in funding was designated for non-competitive formula-based grants offered to counties and eligible cities to address critical system needs.
“We continue experiencing considerable growth across the state, and many of our communities require additional resources to address their evolving needs,” said Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville. “These grants will play a major role in ensuring cities and towns have access to infrastructure solutions that will enable them to continue thriving so Tennessee remains a preferred destination for both businesses and families.”
Crossville and Cumberland County will use the funds to address critical needs in the wastewater collection and water distribution systems.
Projects include rehabilitation of the wastewater collection system to address wastewater treatment plant capacity issues, bar screen installations to remove debris and prevent station overflows and overall water distribution improvements.
“We anticipate excellent results from these grants,” said TDEC Commissioner David Salyers. “This shows that Tennessee recognizes the need for improved water infrastructure, and we are grateful for the leadership of Gov. Lee and the General Assembly in seeing that communities get this assistance.”
All funds from the ARP must be obligated by Dec. 31, 2024, and spent by Dec. 31, 2026.
