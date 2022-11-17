Water departments across the country are preparing for a massive inventory of their waterlines, including the Crossville Water Department.
The effort is part of a new requirement from the Environmental Protection Agency that requires all water systems inventory any waterlines that contain lead, service lines made of galvanized iron or steel that require replacement, or non-lead water lines.
“It’s a 100% inventory to all of our customers,” said Joe Kerley, director of the city’s water department during the Crossville City Council’s Nov. 1 work session. “Every meter, every customer service line, the plumbing on their side and the plumbing material on our side of the meter.”
The inventory must be submitted by October 2024.
The rule follows the crisis in Flint, MI, where drinking water was contaminated by lead beginning in about 2014.
The water, piped from the Flint River, was highly corrosive but was not properly treated. The corrosive water leached lead from the city’s aging pipes and into people’s homes. Water samples registered above the 15 parts per billion — the level when federal rules require corrective action.
Thousands of residents — including children — were exposed to lead, which can lead to long-term health effects, reduced intellectual functioning and an increased chance of Alzheimer’s disease.
The federal government banned lead pipes in 1986, but many communities have existing waterlines that were installed before that ban took effect.
Kerley said the area that was most concerning to him — the downtown Crossville area — had the waterlines replaced as part of a 2016 project.
Those original lines were installed in the 1920s.
“When they ran the new lines on Main St., they cut off all the old lines,” Kerley said.
There could be older subdivisions where some lead lines are still in use, he said.
The inventory is in addition to required water testing.
Because the project requires a lot of research, most water systems are hiring consultants to complete the inventory, Kerley said.
The city received one response to a request for qualification, from TruePani, Inc., with a not-to-exceed price of $47,000. The council approved the proposal from TruePani Inc. during its Nov. 8 meeting.
“It’s a massive amount of data and research,” Kerley said. He said TruePani has completed similar work for water systems for large water systems in various jurisdictions.
“They’re very well versed in all of the rules,” Kerley said.
“They may end up having to dig a few [meters] up.”
There are more than 17,000 meters served by the city and Catoosa water departments.
If lead pipes are found — or if the material of the pipes cannot be determined — the water department will be required to notify impacted customers and provide water filters until lines can be replaced.
The council also approved a contract for the Crossville landfill closure. This is approved annually to ensure the city’s financial responsibility for the landfill closed in 1995.
“This guarantees we’ll pay this amount of money if something goes wrong,” explained City Manager Greg Wood.
The city is required to monitor and make required repairs at the site for 30 years following the closure, but the amount of the contract promise is reduced each year. For 2022, the contract is for $199,835.86.
City Engineer Tim Begley said the site is inspected twice each year by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. Maintenance is performed annually. The most recent inspection, completed mid-October, found no issues.
The council also approved a variance to allow a mobile home older than 20 years to be moved to a parcel on Narcissus St. The variance was recommended by the city’s codes department and the city’s planning commission.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.