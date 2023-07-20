Retired Col. Terry Mitchell with American Legion Post 163 accepts a proclamation from Crossville Mayor R.J. Crawford declaring Sept. 29 1st Sgt. Milo Lemert Day in Crossville. The day is to be marked with appropriate ceremonies to honor the World War I Medal of Honor recipient who is buried in Crossville City Cemetery. Lemert enlisted in the Tennessee Army National Guard in June 1917 and was deployed to Europe in March 1918 with the Old Hickory Division during World War I. Lemert and his company were involved in heavy fighting near Bellicourt, France, Sept. 29, 1918. Lemert noted the left flank of his company was taking heavy fire from an enemy machine gun emplacement. His citation states, “In the face of heavy fire, he rushed in singlehanded, killing the entire crew with grenades.” Lemert continued along an enemy trench. He again used grenades to silence another machine gun and then another. As Lemert attached a fourth machine gun nest, he was killed as he reached the parapet of the emplacement. “His courageous action in destroying in turn four enemy machine gun nests prevented many casualties among his company and very materially aided in achieving the objective.
