The release of a letter of credit being held pending completion of water and sewer lines installation in a Crossville subdivision along with approval of variances for simple subdivisions were approved during the April meeting of the Crossville Regional Planning Commission.
City planners also approved a list of routine items during the meeting.
First item on Thursday’s agenda was the release of a $82,000 letter of credit for installation of a water line and $52,000 letter of credit held by the for completion of a sewer line in The Gardens Phase 8, Plat 3, subdivision off Hwy. 70 W.
Crossville City Planner explained that the developer had completed both projects and that city staff had inspected the work before making the recommendation, which was approved unanimously.
Revision of lot two of the Edna Sherrill subdivision with variance for the requirement of a secondary system/soil testing based on the same testing for lot one was granted and the revision approved.
Proposal of a simple two-lot subdivision was granted with variances on regulation set back requirements for the Jesse Brown subdivision off West Ave. and Second St. The property also abuts Division St. and Rector Ave. The variances were based on existing variances for adjacent properties in the downtown area.
The city planners report was approved for attachment to the April meeting minutes and reported the following:
•In progress simple one-lot subdivision identified as the Kenneth Chadwell plat located off Coon Hollow Rd.;
•Review of a couple of large plats that were submitted and returned to developers for corrections. They include final plat for the next phase of The Gardens off Hwy. 70 W. and a new development off Hwy. 70 N.; and,
•Approval of the planning report for July, 2020, through April 9, 2021: 29 planning items reviewed; 162 preliminary lots; 105 final lots; 86 new lots created; $2,900 fees collected; 68.068 acres subdivided; 2,780 feet of new roads; 2,780 feet of new water lines; and 2,380 feet of new sewer lines.
In the March meeting, planners took the following actions:
•APPROVED preliminary plat approval for Colins Place Phase 2, with five additional lots along Dayton Ave.This will require a new sewer line extension to two lots with roads and water already existing to the lots;
•APPROVED 1st Street Estates preliminary plat approval for a new proposed 13 lot subdivision fronting E. First St. at Hyder Ridge Rd. Five of the lots will front E. First St. with the remaining lots serviced by installation of a new road. There is existing water (Crab Orchard Utility District) and sewer (Crossville);
•APPROVED preliminary plat for Stone View, a 54 lot subdivision proposed along Cook Rd. across from Stone Memorial High School. Twenty lots will front Cook Rd., three lots will front Otter Dr. and the remaining lots would front a proposed road to be called Stoneview Dr. There may be adjustments to this plat to meet state and local regulations before final plat approval is submitted.
•APPROVED a plan of services and annexation of 32.57 acres on Lantana Rd. at the request of the property owners. Several conditions were made to the approval including upgrade of a sewer line from three to four inch lines and installation of line extensions and upgrades at the developer’s expense.
•RECOMMENDED closure of the right-of-way of Sweeney Dr. between Stoput Dr. and Genesis Rd. at the request of Buc-ee’s. The new retail outlet will then acquire the right-of-way. This is being done out of safety concerns during the widening of Interstate Dr. as part of the Northwest Connector project which is slated to being this year. During the widening project, a traffic signal will be installed on Interstate Dr. at Stout Dr.
