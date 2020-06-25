Crossville Regional Planning Commission members — meeting remotely through the internet program Zoom in May — recommended to city council approval of the annexation 11.29 acres of land off Cox Ave. for a CoLinx warehouse construction project.
The action was one of four actions taken by city planners during the regular monthly meeting last month. Other action included release of a letter of credit for The Gardens, acceptance of a letter of credit for The Gardens and approval of staff reports for the minutes.
Along with the recommendation for the city to approve the Cox Ave. acreage to place a 300,000 square-foot warehouse being built on the property, planners also approved a routine plan of services for the property being considered.
The plan of services includes reference to in-place police and fire services, the existence of water and sewer and other city amenities afforded as the same to other city property owners.
Planners also voted to release letters of credit for The Gardens Phase 8, Plat 2, at the request of the developer and approved by city road supervisor Kevin Music. The request stated city staff inspected the road work involved and recommended the release.
The request also asked that 985 feet of Holly Tree Dr. be added to the city’s official road list, and a speed limit of 15 mph be set to match other streets in the subdivision. This was approved.
The city was also requested to accept a letter of credit for construction of a cul-de-sac at the end of Holly Tree Dr. as part of The Gardens Phase 8, Plat 2 work.The letter of credit is for $6,135 for nine tons of base, 23 tons of gravel base (five inches) and three tons for shoulder gravel.
It also includes rework and removal of an existing curb and earth work. This request was approved on recommendation of city staff unanimously.
Staff report for fiscal year of 2019-20 to date was approved and added to the official meetings. That report reads: Crossroad Villages Phase III, a resubdivision along Deerfield St. was reviewed and approved by city staff; two new in-house plats have been submitted for “pre-submission review; and no new regular plats are in progress or were completed since last month.
Monthly planning report for July 1, 2019 to May 15, 2020, reflects the following activity for the fiscal year: 19 planning items reviewed; no preliminary lots; 42 final lots; 29 new lots created; $1,500 in fees collected; 43.9663 acres subdivided; 800 feet of new road accepted; 1,480 feet of new water lines and 800 feet of new sewer lines.
