Site plan approval for construction of five new hangars and expansion of the existing terminal building at the Crossville Memorial Airport was granted by the Crossville Regional Planning Commission last week.
The site plan was presented Thursday and will use funds in the form of a grant from the Tennessee Department of Transportation. That grant was announced last July.
One of the proposed hangars will be an 80’x80’ addition on the eastern side of the airport and the other four proposed hangers will be 60’x60’. There will also be a new parking area and a stormwater detention pond.
Proposed expansion of the Edwin G. Donnelly Flight Station will add to the width of the building for new restrooms to meet ADA standards and a classroom to be used for aviation training and education.
The site plan is subject to change, City Manager Greg Wood told the planners, but the site plan as presented was unanimously approved.
In other business, the planning commission took the following actions:
•APPROVED preliminary plat approval for Sparta Dr. subdivision phase II at the request of developer Bruce Cannon. The proposed subdivision will include 12-lots, approximately 615.5 feet of new road, 300 feet of new gravity sewer, 115 feet of low-pressure sewer and 650 feet of new water line. Part of the new water line will be six inches to accommodate fire protection.
•APPROVED a setback variant in The Gardens at the request of the property owners and The Gardens. This is due to previously approved plans being changed to accommodate fire marshal requirements and reduces a side setback from ten feet to six feet. Adjoining property owner and city staff recommended the variance.
•APPROVED site plan for a new Dollar General Store on Hwy. 70 E., just east of the Blackberry Dr. intersection. The proposed development will require a new driveway permit fro TDOT and new utility connections for sewer and water. Approval was granted pending proper permits from the state environment and highway agencies.
•APPROVED site plan for a duplex on Welch St. This is on a lot where a fire had taken place at the previous structure. Plans call for the adding of a second driveway with water and sewer services existing.
•APPROVED site plan for a multiple rental unit addition along Lee St., located between Lee St. and Myrtle Ave. The addition will require installation of two new fire hydrants and opposes Lee St. — a private road — be made into a one-way street. A variance request on the requirement for cul-de-sacs is being forwarded to city council.
•APPROVED staff reports including the addition for public comments section being added to the agenda as required by a new state law; and the following activity report from July 1, 2022 to June 9, 2023: 73 planning items reviewed; 27 preliminary lots; 82 final lots; 39 new lots created; $5,500 in fees collected; 117.267 acres subdivided; 1,820 feet of new roads; 520 feet of new water lines; and 545 feet of new sewer lines.
The planning commission then adjourned and held a special called meeting to address a time-sensitive site plan request for a new baseball training facility at Stone Memorial High School.
The new facility — funded by booster fundraising efforts — will consist of new restrooms, storage, office and indoor training area. The need for approval was so work could begin while school is out for summer break.
The site plan received unanimous approval and the special called meeting was adjourned.
