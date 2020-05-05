Members of the Crossville Regional Planning Commission took two actions in March and April in response to the social distancing health policy because of the ongoing COVID-19 policies.
In the March meeting, members of the commission voted to waive the requirement that persons, or their representatives, presenting agenda items to the panel appear in person.
That rule was suspended until officials deem it safe that the novel coronavirus is no longer a public health issue.
In the March meeting, one of only two agenda items presented was final plat approval for a three-unit, 15-lot extension on Patrick Dr. in the Crossroad Village subdivision. In addition to granting plat approval, planners also accepted a $54,110 letter of credit to be held until the road extension is completed. Water and sewer lines are already installed.
The other agenda item was final plat approval of a two-lot resubdivision at the corner of Deep Draw Rd. and Deep Draw Lane which is in the city planning commission’s urban growth boundary.
An unimproved right-of-way is currently being used as a driveway for multiple properties and is not listed on the official county road list. Lot 1 is approved for city sewer if the existing septic system ever fails but is along a right-of-way that has not been accepted by the city. The resubdivision was approved as a simple subdivision.
The regular April meeting was held via the social media platform, Zoom, which is designed to support conferencing from remote sites over the internet. Members of the planning commission were able to conduct business from their offices or homes while meeting the governor’s and health officials rules on not holding public gatherings.
The only item on the April 9 agenda was a request for the extension of a financial guarantee for Broadleaf at River Oaks by the developing company, Take it Easy LLC.
The developer requested a 24-month extension for the required installation of sewer lines to two lots. A $677.60 cashier’s check, or a total amount of $4,656.60 with expiration date of April 9, 2022, was presented and approved by planners.
City staff reviewed the estimated costs, figuring in anticipated increases in supplies and labor to reach the amount to be held to ensure completion of the project.
City Planner Kevin Dean’s monthly report was approved to be attached to the minutes. There were no in-house plats pending, none completed and no regular plats in progress.
Regular plats completed were the Wyatt subdivision and the Crossville Road Village Phase III which were approved in March.
Dean reported that staff has decided to postpone the advancement of the update to the Major Thoroughfare Plan and Transportation and Land Use Study. Staff will continue working on these projects. Once the COVID-19 restrictions on public meetings end, planners will be presented with their work, at which time discussions and recommended changes will be made.
Following that process, public hearings will begin.
The monthly report concluded with the following, from July 1, 2019 to April 9, 2020: 18 planning items reviewed; 40 lots granted final approval; 28 new lots created; $1,100 in fees collected; 43.3 acres subdivided; 800 new feet of road accepted; 1,480 feet of water lines installed; and 800 feet of new sewer lines installed.
