Crossville Regional Planning Commission received the final report for activity during the July regular meeting that showed increase in city growth despite soaring building prices and fringe COVID-19 pandemic slowdowns.
Crossville Planner Kevin Dean filed the final 2021-’22 FY report along with an eight-day report of activity for FY 2022-’23.
During the past planning year ending June 30, the final year report showed 52 planning items reviewed; 24 preliminary lots; 140 final lots; 97 new lots created; $4,550 fees collected; 145.267 acres subdivided; 2,203 feet of new roads; 2,262 feet of new water lines; and 4,123 feet of new sewer lines.
The new fiscal year got off to a busy start. From July 1 to July 8, according to Dean’s report, ten planning items were reviewed; 14 final lots considered; seven new lots created; $800 fees collected; and 15.708 acres subdivided.
For his monthly report, Dean reported the following:
•In-house plats in progress: Findley Fourth St. combining of five large log along Fourth St.; and Glad Acres 2, adjustment of property line fronting Dorton Rd. as a flag lot and creating a lot greater than five acres.
•In-house plats completed: Peavine Rd. for Bruce Cannon; Greenbriar resubdivision of two lots; and regular plat completed, Sparta Dr. division at the request of Bruce Cannon.
In regular business before the planning commission, the following actions were taken:
•APPROVED a simple one-lot division on Wells Rd. adding .64 acres to an existing lot with approval of a variance request on the regulation requiring right-of-way distance.
•APPROVED a final plat in the old Anderson Beadle subdivision with variance to the right-of-way requirement. The ROW is unimproved and dates back to the earliest days of the city and is located off Buchanan St.
•APPROVED final plat with variance for a lot line adjustment between Hwy. 70 E., Stanley St. and Thurman Ave. known as the Will property. Variances for required setbacks were granted because it conforms with existing buildings in the area.
•APPROVED preliminary and final approval of Homestead Place Condos lots one through six. The variance allows the condo owners to own the land around their units.
•APPROVED release of a financial guarantee in the amount of $77,000 for The Gardens Phase 8 with the installation and city inspection of installed roadway base, trim, asphalt and curbs.
•APPROVED extension of a letter of credit in the amount of $120,015 plus 10% for one year to cover completion of a roadway, foundation stone and roadway drainage structures.
•APPROVED release of a letter of credit in the amount of $10,000 for storm water work for Sky View Meadow subdivision after staff inspected the work.
•APPROVED a site plat on West Ave. for a 12-foot by 20-foot office rental space for a business.
•APPROVED site plan for construction of two residential housing units off Underwood St.
•APPROVED site plan for an EV charging two-unit charging station at a motel on N. Main St.
•APPROVED site plan for construction of 18-single family structures in a cluster housing development on Fourth St.
•Held a planning commission in-service training session on new state laws affecting planning commissions after the agenda was dispatched.
