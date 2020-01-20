Crossville Regional Planning Commission members approved variances and plat requests during the December regular meeting but canceled the January meeting due to a lack of agenda requests from the public.
The panel holds regular monthly meetings on the third Thursday of each month at noon in the Crossville Municipal Building on N. Main St.
In the December meeting, the following action was taken:
•APPROVED a three-lot subdivision plat located off Roberts Dr. submitted by Dale Wilson. All infrastructure is in place and there is an existing house and manufactured home on two of the three lots. Roberts Dr. is located off Fourth St.
•APPROVED a variance request from Jim Long waiving the requirement for soils testing for a back-up septic system site because the site greatly exceeds the minimum requirement for such. Also approved is a the right-of-way dedication for Sawmill Rd. variance of 5 feet less than planning commission regulations. The same variance has been granted in the past to other property on Sawmill Rd. The plat is a one-lot development.
•APPROVED a routine plan of services for the annexation of two parcels located along Wilson Lane at the request of Brandon and Leslie Letner. The plan of services approval is now forwarded to city council for formal action on the annexation request.
•REVISITED a discussion on the feasibility of a non-contiguous annexation of Meadow Park Lake property with the majority of planners expressing a lack of support for further study of the plan as presented.
•HEARD a staff report from City Planner Kevin Dean and approved entering into the minutes the following report:
-In house plats in progress: Duer Ct. subdivision, a simple one-lot subdivision along Duer Ct., submitted by the city for subdividing city-owned property.
-In house plats completed: Carl Norris division, a simple two-lot subdivision located along Wells Rd., recorded and filed.
-Regular plats in progress: None.
-Regular plats completed: Liberty Baptist Church division, a simple lot line adjustment and lot combination with variance. It was approved in the November meeting and is now filed at the courthouse.
-Monthly planning report for July 1 to Dec. 12: 12 planning items reviewed; 16 final lots approved; ten new lots created; $750 in fee collected; 23.05 acres subdivided; and, 680 feet of new water lines installed.
