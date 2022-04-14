The Crossville City Council Tuesday voted 3-2 to reject an offer to purchase the building-ready site it owns in Interchange Business Park.
The $1.2 million offer had come from a current industrial manufacturer with plans to use the 20-acre site to build a 250,000-square-foot distribution center.
But the proposal didn’t meet the council’s earlier desire for an industrial prospect that would bring 100 or more jobs to the community.
“A major concern is maintaining the industry we have in our community now and trying to help them as much as possible,” said Crossville Mayor James Mayberry. “We lost one a few years back, a bunch of jobs, that went down the road a little ways.”
The proposed distribution center would employ about 20 people, Mayberry estimated.
“It is a support item for existing industry,” he said.
Councilman Rob Harrison said the council was working to make the community a better place to live that attracts more people.
“Let’s make the pie bigger,” he said of the workforce pool.
He supported sticking to the council’s criteria for the site. He moved to reject the offer and counter with the criteria of 100 or more jobs that pay 10% above the average wage.
The motion was supported by Councilman Scot Shanks.
Councilman R.J. Crawford said the project would support an existing industry, perhaps allowing for expansion of operations there, and would also allow the city to invest in a new industrial site.
“I know there may not be a large number of jobs,” Crawford said. “We’ve lost businesses before because it was perceived that we weren’t working well with existing business.
“I would like for us to get this sold and roll it up in another project with much larger land.”
Shanks said it was his understanding the building pad site is not the developer’s “first choice.”
“We have preset conditions. I tend to agree, I’d like to stick to that. It’s not even close to that,” he said.
Councilman Art Gernt said, “We have the luxury to be patient and shoot for something that’s going to stand out. I think we’ll know it when we see it.”
Mayberry said the site has had two visits since it was completed in 2018.
He is also concerned about the workforce available to staff a major industrial development.
“We have been to a couple of industries in the last two weeks. They all have the same concerns — they can’t get enough employees to fill the jobs they’ve got right now,” Mayberry said. “Do we still want to promote for industry that would compete for the workforce that we have available in our community?”
But, Mayberry added, there is also the idea that employees will show up if the jobs are available.
City Manager Greg Wood said there are many in the community who leave the county to work elsewhere.
“If we’re able to provide better jobs for them here, we may be able to retain those,” he said.
The city continues to field requests for proposals for industrial sites. Crossville-Cumberland County Chamber of Commerce President Ethan Hadley said if the city did sell the property it would need to focus on finding new industrial property to promote.
Right now, Cumberland County is one of the few in the Upper Cumberland able to market industrial property. That allows the community to be “selective,” he said.
“We want to get jobs that we don’t have, that wouldn’t cannibalize our existing workforce and put a hurt on our existing employers,” Hadley said.
That includes looking for companies that either complement existing industry or aren’t currently available in the community and seeking companies that offer higher than average wages.
That’s a hard number to come by, Hadley said. The last wage study was out of date “before the ink dried.”
Much of that information often comes with industrial proposals seeking city, county or state incentives. The current offer, Hadley noted, didn’t include those specifics.
Mayberry said many prospects are looking for more land and an existing building, though the buildings vary in size and features.
The motion to reject the offer passed 3-2. Voting in favor were Harrison, Shanks and Gernt. Voting against were Mayberry and Crawford.
