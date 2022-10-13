The Crossville City Council passed the third and final reading of a new sign ordinance Aug. 9, 2022.
Within the ordinance, it states, “No signs are allowed in the public right-of-way except for official government use and/or public safety.”
The ordinance also states, “No sign above 2 feet or below 10 feet in height shall be allowed within the Sight Triangle.” The sight triangle identifies areas of roads and driveways where views of approaching traffic should not be obstructed.
Additionally, no signs are permitted to be placed on city property.
The city will be reviewing placement of signs starting Oct. 21 and will make contact with owners of signs who need to address any issues after that date.
Contact Danny Thurman at 931-456-1830 or danny.thurman@crossvilletn.gov for more information.
If guidance is needed in determining the public right-of-way, reference maps which are available through the Property Assessor’s office at tnmap.tn.gov/assessment/?GISLink=018100N+B+01900, which will give a close reference for the public right of way.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.