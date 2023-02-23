The city of Crossville is moving forward with a new hangar at Crossville Airport to help Whisper Aero, but they hope the state of Tennessee will assist with the project.
The Crossville City Council voted to prepare a site at Crossville Memorial Airport for an 80-foot by 80-foot hangar. They also authorized City Manager Greg Wood to request $1.5 million in legislative funding for construction of the facility that will serve aviation tech start-up Whisper Aero, which is headquartered in Crossville.
“They are at the point they need a research and development facility where they can house an aircraft and be working on their technology,” Wood told the council during its Feb. 7 work session.
Whisper Aero is developing next-generation propulsory for ultra-quiet and efficient aircraft with its Whisper Drone and Whisper Jet product lines. Last year, the company was selected to move to the next phase of the AFWERX HSVTOL Concept Challenge of the U.S. Special Operations Command and the U.S. Air Force.
However, Wood told the council that investors in the company had earmarked funds for research and development, not construction of a facility — which is why the city was looking at options for the hangar.
Crossville Mayor R.J. Crawford said if the hangar project is funded and moves forward, Whisper Aero would lease the facility from the city.
Both items were approved by the council Feb. 14 as part of the consent agenda.
In other business, the council approved the following:
• David Young appointment to the stormwater board of appeals, replacing Dennis Gregg, with Young to serve a five-year term.
• second reading of a $30,000 budget amendment for repairs to the Palace Theatre wall.
• second reading of an ordinance changing the city’s purchasing procedures to match those set by the state of Tennessee, which increases the city manager’s purchase authority to $25,000 and increases the bid threshold to $25,000.
• sewer mainline extension on Ramey Rd. and waive financial guarantees and tap fees for the project, which is requested due to a hardship situation. The council noted local businesses had volunteered labor and materials for the project.
• downtown street closure for Boo on Main Saturday, Oct. 28.
• downtown street closures for Friday at the Crossroads from 4-8 p.m. April 7, June 2, Aug. 4, Oct. 6 and Dec. 1.
• street closure on Cook Rd. from Stone Memorial High School to the city limits April 1 for Fit Fest 5K. The closure will be from 7 a.m. to no later than 9 a.m.
• renewal of contract with Nick’s Italian Ice for concessions at all city park locations.
• contract amendment for design and construction administration of utility relocations for the Hwy. 127 N. road construction project, with no additional cost.
• contract amendment for design of a traffic signal at Fourth St. and West Ave. with no additional cost.
• disposal of surplus equipment from the maintenance, street and utility maintenance departments, with an auction set Feb. 25 at 9:30 a.m. at 376 Sparta Hwy. Gates open at 8 a.m. for preview
• repair of the city salt bin at a cost of $2,525.17 for labor and $3,862.83 for materials. This is a budgeted expense.
• construction bid for a post frame building awarded to Stubbs Construction for $56,430, and a change order of $2,500 for additional materials required to meet building code requirements.
A street closure sought by Christy’s Pub Grub for its annual block party was pulled from the agenda. The event conflicted with a scheduled car show. The business was seeking alternate dates.
Crossville Mayor R.J. Crawford also reappointed Gordon Atchly to the Crossville Regional Planning Commission with a term expiring March 1, 2028, and Gwen Schallow to the airport committee with a term to expire March 2028.
