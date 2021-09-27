Multi-million-dollar real estate deals often feature a fancy home and pool.
For the city of Crossville, however, the “house” and pool will be add-ons.
Last Thursday, during a special-called meeting, council voted 3-2 to approve purchase agreements for $2.365 million on a 9.5-acre site, which consists of three parcels and previously housed the Ford dealership.
City Attorney Will Ridley said the purchase agreements were contingent on all three tracts being sold. The owners/tenants have nine months to vacate the property.
The property is viewed as a potential site for a recreation center and pool. Although the purchase of the parcels last week seemingly signaled a green light for the project, Council has not made the final determination on where the recreation facility will be located.
The parcels and prices are as follows: 127 Livingston Rd., owned by Philip C. Bonanza, $1.25 million; 107 Livingston Rd., owned by O.D. Pugh Jr., $115,000; and N. Main St., owned by Cappo Real Estate Holdings LLC, $1 million.
Ridley said the buildings on the parcels are part of the purchase agreement and the city will have to decide if it wants to tear them down or relocate them. Since the city owns the structures, the previous owners cannot move them to another location. They do have the option of leasing from the city. Ridley said he’ll find out the details of the leases within the next 90 days and estimates the monthly amount to be $3,500.
Councilmen Rob Harrison and R.J. Crawford voted against the motion.
Harrison said it was a money issue, while Crawford expressed concerns over the current tenants being able to find new locations given the lack of commercial space and the safety of youngsters at a recreation center near busy Main St. With the 27-acre Webb Ave. property, which the city owns, Crawford said a recreation facility would be located in an area where there’s less traffic.
Mayor James Mayberry, as he had done at the September City Council meeting, broke the tie.
Mayberry shared Crawford’s concern regarding the displacement of tenants on the Main St. property. As a business owner on Main St., however, he also understands the importance of first impressions and developing a recreational facility in a highly visible location.
“The Main St. location would make it a valuable asset to our community,” the mayor said.
Council also approved stream determinations and phase I environmental studies for the Main St. and Webb Ave. properties, to not exceed $15,000.
In other business, council approved the resolution to apply for a multimodal access grant through the Tennessee Department of Transportation to fund downtown street lights. Tim Begley, the city engineer, said the bid for the project is expected to go out in February.
