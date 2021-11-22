With Crossville growing in size and featuring more festivals, special events and other activities, downtown parking is at a premium.
The City Council, in their Nov. 9 meeting, shifted from park into drive by approving a contract proposal to lease a downtown parking lot.
In a unanimous vote, Council approved a motion by Councilman Scot Shanks to have City Attorney Will Ridley draw up an agreement with the owner of the Cravens’ Building, located on Main St., to lease the parking lot behind the building.
Under the terms of the proposed five-year lease at one dollar per year, the city would provide liability insurance and pay for over $6,000, per the recommendation of city staff, to fix cracks, apply sealant and re-stripe the lot. The terms include a 20% annual payback in case the owner wants to terminate the lease early, to cover the cost of the city’s repairs.
Crossville Mayor James Mayberry said it would be easiest if they could purchase the parking lot in back of the Cravens Building, but that was not an option.
“Mr. Cravens would not entertain the notion of selling the lot,” Mayberry said. “He thinks it’s worth more if it’s connected with his building property. He’s interested in leasing it out for three years and would probably go five. He was hoping to get $200 a month.”
Before Shanks’ motion was passed, Councilman R.J. Crawford said he would like to discuss the matter of a lease at the council’s Dec. 9 work session. His motion to table it received a second from Councilman Rob Harrison. Shanks and Councilman Art Gernt voted against the motion.
Mayberry, having previously stated they’ve tabled the issue for about a year, cast the deciding negative vote.
Speaking after the meeting, the mayor said a lease, as opposed to a purchase, outside of the Cravens’ lot was the best option from a financial standpoint.
“Obviously, a lease is less expensive than buying a building, tearing it down and building a parking lot,” Mayberry said.
Mayberry noted additional parking is needed after 4 p.m., when various events are held downtown.
“We want something close to downtown and what’s going on,” Mayberry said. “It’ll be right across from the Palace Theatre, which is a busy place.”
The idea to lease additional parking space came in response to the public and merchants decrying the lack of adequate downtown parking.
“We’re trying to keep it vibrant,” Mayberry said.
