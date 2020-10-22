The Crossville City Council accepted an offer to purchase about 25 acres of land off Wyatt Ct.
But the per-acre price offered for the parcel was less than an earlier offer for a smaller section of the land, so the sale must be advertised and an opportunity for new bids solicited.
“With industrial property, I look at what the property is capable of helping job creation,” said Councilman Rob Harrison. “Also, I spent quite a bit of time looking at the property and the configuration … It’s a difficult and complex piece of property.
“I think the areas that are left are not going to be useful to anyone else in the future. I’m in favor of accepting this offer.”
Councilman J.H. Graham III moved to approve the sale to Butch Smith of Forbus Investments, LLC, for 25 acres at a price of $9,633 per acre, supported by Harrison. Total price comes to $210,000.
“They want everything in the green or none of it,” Mayor James Mayberry told the council during its Oct. 6 work session.
The offer was submitted as a counter offer to a proposal to buy 3.7 acres of the site for $25,000 per acre, for a total of $92,500. That offer came from Spill-Free Inc., which operates the Toy Box storage business on Woodlawn Rd. The 3.7 acres was immediately behind the business’s property.
Mayberry said he was concerned with the lower price per acre offered, impact on the business and the impact on the Woodlawn Loop Trail.
“Mr. [Bryan] Srock has some plans for development. I don’t know the jobs. I don’t know the number of jobs for any development on any of these properties,” Mayberry said.
The property being discussed is also where the trailhead and parking area are for the trail, which was part of September’s Cumberland County Hiking Marathon, with more than 2,000 participants.
“The trail is going to have to be rerouted and a bridge put somewhere down there to reconnect that trail,” Mayberry said.
Much of the trail is on another parcel owned by the city, but a portion of a new trail extension would have to be moved. A bridge would need to be built over the Little Obed River and a new trail built on land that has access on Industrial Dr. There have been plans to connect the trail to Centennial Park, but the placement on Industrial Dr. has limited site distance for a road crossing.
“If you sell all of it, I suggest you put something in the contract to give us time to build the bridge,” said city engineer Tim Begley.
An extension of the trail, currently under construction, will have to be reworked, as well.
Mayberry noted the city is also storing contaminated soil on the site, which will have to be moved. Begley said plans are to take that soil to the airport. The soil came from the downtown waterline project several years ago and was contaminated with petroleum.
Smith’s letter states the property is “really of no benefit other than providing a limited possibility of a small quantity of site fill, if needed.”
Forbus Investments owns 9.08 acres adjoining the site, which is oddly shaped. Some of the property is unusable due to stream setbacks from the Little Obed River and the slope of the property.
The motion passed with Graham, Harrison, Councilman Scot Shanks and Councilman Art Gernt voting in favor and Mayberry voting no.
In other action, the council approved the following items:
•annexation of 84.03 acres off West Ave. owned by Roy E. Swallows and Jacky Swallows for the purpose of developing a residential subdivision. Part of the property is already within the city’s corporate boundary. A public hearing on the annexation was held prior to the meeting, with no comments
•acceptance of Capitol Dr. off Deerfield Rd. as a city street
•grant application to the Tennessee Department of Health Healthier Built Environment, with funds to be used to provide shelter/shade sails at Garrison Park
•extension of a Three Star grant, set to conclude Nov. 12, through April 22, 2021. The grant funds are being used to create a comprehensive regional marketing plan and branding for the community
•off-premises beer permit for Eco Travel Plaza LLC on Genesis Rd.
•closing Church St. from Burnett St. to Cother St. A portion of the street was closed in the 1980s behind what is now Crossville City Hall, but the closure was never added to the tax roll. Flynn Signs requested the remainder of the right of way adjoining his business be closed
•contract for service warranty for Catoosa telemetry system at a cost of $7,200
•purchase of five 2020 Dodge Durango police pursuit all-wheel drive vehicles for a total cost of $150,481.25. The city’s budget included up to $250,000 for the purchase of five new patrol vehicles
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.