The Crossville City Council will offer to cover part of the cost of expanding high-speed internet service in the area of Crossville Memorial Airport to help entice an economic development prospect to the city.
“We have a very innovative industry that is very interested in Crossville,” Crossville City Manager Greg Wood told the council during its work session Jan. 2.
Whisper Aero, a company developing proprietary propulsion technology, requires internet speeds of 1 gigabyte upload and download.
City Manager Greg Wood told the council Tuesday, “As you know, that area is underserved by broadband.”
The city would pay up to $27,500 for the project with Ben Lomand Connect covering the remaining 60% of the cost.
“We just need to provide the assurance to the potential industry that we would fund our portion,” Wood said. “There still is no guarantee we’re going to get this company.”
The project is contingent on the company securing the capital investment required to move forward. It is also applying for state economic development programs.
Funding could come from the city’s hotel-motel tax revenue, which is earmarked for economic and tourist development projects.
Crossville-Cumberland County Chamber of Commerce Ethan Hadley told the council at the work session, “The possibility for Crossville given the amount of investment they’ve asked us to guarantee is marginal compared to the upside.”
Councilman Rob Harrison moved to approve the funding, contingent on the project moving forward, supported by Councilman Art Gernt. The motion was unanimously approved.
In other business, the council approvd the following items:
•Reappointment of Paul Royko, Larry Patterson and Ben Welch to the airport committee
•Reappointment of Kevin Poore to the Crossville Regional Planning Commission
•Third and final reading of an ordinance closing Lillian Court and an adjoining right-of-way off Old Jamestown Highway
•First reading amending the pH limit of wastewater discharge from 6.0-9.0 to 5.5-9.5
•First reading of an ordinance returning a monthly report from the Chamber of Commerce to the council agenda
•First reading of an ordinance updating reporting procedures for the Occupational Safety and Health program
•Certificate of compliance for Jan’s Wine and Liquor
•Contract renewal with Municipal Services Bureau for collection services on delinquent city citations
•Application for an avigation easement property appraisal of two properties in the area of Crossville Memorial Airport at a cost of $15,000, with the state paying 95% of the cost. The easement allows the city to trim trees on the properties to ensure the aircraft approach to the airport is free of trees
•$7,136 for purchase of four sets of soccer goals for use at Duer Soccer Complex, with $3,500 paid by the Crossville-Cumberland County Sports and Events Council
