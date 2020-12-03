While members of the Crossville City Council had hoped to see an upgraded score for the city in its recent bond sale, the credit rating agency held it to a AA- rating.
“We made a strong argument for the general obligation bonds to be upgraded from a AA-,” Financial advisor Larry Kidwell told the council during a Nov. 19 council retreat. “It’s a very favorable look at the city.”
But there were concerns on the committee on how the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic would impact the city’s finances.
“The retirement community here is considered more at risk for contracting the virus,” Kidwell said.
Kidwell said the council can ask for a re-evaluation from Standard and Poors when the health crisis is resolved.
Kidwell said the city has many positives that would suggest a higher credit rating was in order. He also suggested the adoption of a series of debt management policies, which can also help improve credit ratings.
The bond sale included $4 million in general obligation refunding bonds, $1.2 million in general obligation improvement bonds, and another $2.18 million in general obligation refunding bonds. These loans can be repaid using the city’s general fund, with revenues from sales tax and property tax payments.
The bond sale also refinanced $30.7 million in debt for the water and sewer utility system and $1.4 million in water and sewer revenue improvement bonds.
“For the first time in history, the water and sewer department was credited as a standalone entity,” Kidwell said.
More than half the customers of the city’s water department live outside the city’s corporate limits. Yet city residents were obligated to pay the department’s debt using property tax revenue should there be a shortfall in the water and sewer department’s revenue. This change means the bonds for the water and sewer departments are secured only by their operating revenue and not the tax base of city residents.
The water and sewer department was rated at AA-.
The refinancing offers savings on debt repayment of about $1 million across all the refinancing bonds and new project construction funding of $1.2 million for the general fund and $10.9 million for the water and sewer system. The $1.2 million in new debt only increases the city’s debt payments by about $35,000 a year, Kidwell said.
Kidwell noted the city was considering a project to raise the dam at Meadow Park Lake. The refinancing provides capacity to add about $25 million in new debt for that project while paying less than the required debt payments under the old loans.
Kidwell said there had been multiple local residents interested in purchasing municipal bonds for the city. He said there are ways to streamline that process in the future.
“When you sell bonds directly to an end customer versus an underwriter firm selling them to an institutional customer and they may sell to another — seven times is the industry average before that bond actually reaches a retail investor,” Kidwell explained. “Every time the bonds are sold, they’re marked up … the yield for the retail investor is a lot lower than the yield they could obtain if they bought bonds directly from the city.
“It’s a better deal for the city for as many residents as possible to get access to the bonds on a preferred basis because it lowers your cost and it increases their return.”
He said he could discuss options to make that possible if the council wished.
During the meeting, City Manager Greg Wood offered a quick update on improvements at Crossville Memorial Airport, including fixing up older hangars with new lighting and paint, new furniture in the terminal, and standardized padlocks for all facilities.
The airport, he said, is a gateway to the community for economic development.
“We need to put forth the best image we can,” he said.
