Crossville officials have made their first move in purchasing a motel-turned-low-income-housing complex that was closed for 24 hours over the summer due to fire and building codes violations.
Crossville City Council voted in special session Tuesday to purchase the property and buildings of the Village Inn for $450,000. It sits next door to Crossville City Hall on N. Main St.
“Does the city have anything planned immediately for that property, Mayor?” council member Mike Turner asked. “What are we going to do with it?”
“I don’t believe we have,” Mayor R.J. Crawford responded. “I think the first step is to determine purchase.”
Crossville physician Dr. Robert “Buck” Wood owns the Village Inn. He signed the contract Dec. 8 to sell the property and buildings to the city.
About 130 residents were evacuated when the city closed the complex in July. They were allowed to return the next day.
“This’ll be two times people have been put out,” Turner said during Tuesday’s special-called session. “We’re all humans. I just feel bad about it.”
Turner expressed the hope that the city can work with the tenants and area agencies to ensure they have a place to live.
“I definitely want to see us get others involved in making the correct moves in all of this,” council member Scot Shanks said. He pointed out the council is scheduled to discuss the city’s homeless issues during its Dec. 20 retreat at the Crossville Depot. The retreat starts at 9 a.m.
Shanks also said the two subsequent readings finalizing the sale will allow the members of the public to offer input about the purchase.
“I would like to hear from the public,” he said. “I’ve had a lot of people contact me, and it’s been pretty much — well, it’s been totally one-sided.”
Shanks did not elaborate further on comments he’s received.
In addition to approving the purchase, council members also approved a budget amendment transferring $455,000 for the sale.
The contract calls for the purchase to be on an “as is” basis for the land and building. The sale is set to close 60 days from the third reading and approval.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.