The city of Crossville is moving forward with a plan to expand Meadow Park Lake dam to hold more raw water.
Greg Davenport with J.R. Wauford and Company discussed raising the dam with representatives of regulatory agencies in July.
“The great part about the meeting was that we didn’t hear no,” Davenport told members of the Crossville City Council during its Oct. 1 work session.
But raising a dam requires a great deal of study and a lengthy permitting process, he explained.
Part of that process includes studying required mitigation for lost wetlands in the area of the lake.
“The wetlands in the upper reaches of Meadow Park Lake were not there until the dam was built, but they’re there now,” Davenport said. “We have to make plans if we flood those wetlands for where we can provide protection of other wetlands or create other wetlands to.”
The mitigation process will consider both wetland and stream channel.
The company has also been preparing a raw water master plan that considers the long-term needs of the community for the next 20 to 40 years. The plan looks at the existing raw water capacity and future demand for the city and its customers.
Currently, the city’s water treatment facilities can treat a maximum of 7.5 million gallons a day, with a 4 MGD capacity at Holiday Hill water treatment plant and 3.5 MGD at Meadow Park Lake. The city’s water sources have safe yields of 3.58 MGD at Meadow Park Lake, 5.34 MGD at Holiday Hills Lake, and 3.5 MGD at Lake Tansi, though use of that reservoir is limited on time of year water can be drawn down.
“And to take the 3.5 MGD out of Tansi, you’ve got to have a bigger place to put it into,” Davenport said.
Raising Meadow Park Lake dam would increase the water available at the lake from 3.58 MGD to 4.8 MGD, with a 490-acre lake.
“If you didn’t pump any water into Meadow Park Lake from other sources, its safe yield would increase,” Davenport said. “That’s what falls out of the sky and what’s in the ground — not anything from pumped from Tansi. But the great part about raising the dam is that it gives you somewhere to store the 3.5 MGD that you can get from Tansi so that you can get it over there during times of the year it’s best to harvest from over there.”
Once the city has the proper permits, it would take approximately 24 months to build the dam.
The company proposed a contract amendment to allow the company to begin the next steps in the dam permitting process.
“We’ve got to move into the phase 1 permit work,” Davenport said.
Those next steps include submitting a map of the project area to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and contact the approximately eight property owners who would be impacted. The company would also perform detailed work to determine the amount of wetland and stream that will be inundated by a larger lake.
“That’s critical because when you go to mitigate those items, you have to pay money to do that,” he said.
The city must also provide regulatory agencies with a list of possible alternatives, something Davenport believes will be easy to do because of the extent of work completed by the city in the past.
“This has been studied to death,” Davenport said.
The city began working with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in 2006 on a study for the community’s future water needs.
“There’s a lot of items in the Corps’ report that talks about the alternatives,” Davenport said. “We think this could go fairly quickly.”
The company would prepare an outline for mitigation and meet with the regulatory agencies to review the plan.
The raw water study anticipates the city will need between 8 and 9.19 MGD of water by 2037 and 10.9 to 12.05 MGD by 2067.
The city must plan for a new water treatment facility once the city reaches 80% of current capacity, anticipated by 2030, Davenport said.
The company proposes three phases for water system improvements, with two alternates for phase 3.
The first phase is to raise Meadow Park Lake dam and relocate the raw water intake at Meadow Park Lake. The expected construction period is 24 months for the dam and 15 months for relocating the intake.
Phase 2 calls for the city to expand the Meadow Park Lake treatment plant to 7 MGD, with about 24 months for construction.
The preliminary estimated cost of Phase 1 is $25 million while Phase 2 is $13.4 million.
“We’re just trying to give you an idea of the order of magnitude you’re looking at here,” Davenport said, stressing that the company has not studied the amount of environmental mitigation necessary or any geotechnical costs that could impact the actual cost of the projects.
Much of the first phase costs would come in 2025-’26, under the proposed timeline, with Phase 2 following in 2030-’31.
In Phase 3, the city could choose to once again expand the Meadow Park Lake treatment facility to 12.25 MGD, demolish the existing Holiday Hills treatment plant, and install pipelines to transport water from Holiday Hills to Meadow Park and to distribute treated water to the entire city water system.
Or, the city could choose to construct a new water treatment plant at Holiday Hills because the existing plant would be about 80 years old and in need of replacement.
Phase 3 would be needed sometime after 2040, he said.
Davenport said he was not asking the council to commit to a $39 million, two-phase project at this time.
“I’m encouraging you to do the next step of permitting,” he said.
The cost would be about $75,000 for Wauford’s work and any fees for the baseline environmental assessment and the archeological firm fees.
During its Oct. 8 meeting, the council approved the contract amendment for the next phase of work and a budget amendment for $75,000. The council also approved a budget amendment for $45,000 to cover the cost of the raw water supply plan development.
The city already owns some of the land that would be needed to raise the dam. City Engineer Tim Begley said the city would need a sizable buffer around the lake to control runoff and prevent the creation of lake-front lots. City Manager Greg Wood estimated a need for a “couple hundred” additional acres.
