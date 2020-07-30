A Crossville man is charged with armed robbery of another while a city detective was observing the actions of the victim in a busy shopping center July 23.
Jacob Ryan Edmonds, 21, 5210 Hwy. 70 E., is charged with especially aggravated robbery and no driver’s license. He was placed under $20,500 bond and will appear in a future hearing in General Sessions Court.
The 25-year-old Jacob’s Crossing victim was not injured in the incident.
Crossville Police Det. Kenneth Cherry wrote in his report he was conducing surveillance in the area of Rural King Monday around 4 p.m. when he noticed a man standing on the sidewalk, dressed in black shorts and T-shirt and with a backpack slung over his shoulder. The man was talking on a cell phone and acted as if he were waiting on someone.
Cherry notified MPtl. Joshua Mangas to come to his location. Before Mangas could arrive, the man entered a 2000 Buick Century occupied by one man and the two left on Elmore Rd.
Once the Buick got to Main St., it traveled north onto N. Main St. but, according to Cherry’s report, made an abrupt U-turn and headed south and entered Woodmere Mall near Gondola’s where the vehicle traveled through the Woodmere Mall parking lot, making several turns, and stopping in the area of a thrift store. At that point, the passenger, now dressed in socks and underwear and holding a shirt in his hands, jumped out of the vehicle and fled.
Mangas followed the vehicle from N. Main St. onto Vaughn St. and stopped the suspect for several traffic violations on Underwood St.
The victim told Cherry that he had been held up at gunpoint and described the weapon that was used.
Police found the weapon tossed on the side of the road on Underwood St. and found the victim’s $21, backpack and clothing in the suspect’s car.
Edmonds was taken into custody but declined to talk to police, exercising his right to talk with an attorney. He was taken to the Justice Center where he was booked on the charges.
The victim provided police with a statement of the incident and was released.
Police are sending evidence to the state lab as the investigation continues.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.