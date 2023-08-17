The Crossville City Council approved the purchase of land to move one of its fire stations in a bid to address growth in the city’s business and residential sections.
“This sets us up for the future,” said Crossville Fire Chief Chris South during the council’s July work session. “This has been identified from all our studies and everything — this is the main thoroughfare from east to west. We’re down the road from some of our biggest industries. We’re closer to the industries even at Hwy. 127 and Interstate 40.
“We can shoot across to the Gardens. It will probably be there before Station 1 (in downtown Crossville).”
The property is 4.63 acres on Interstate Dr. currently owned by Cotton Patch Properties.
The Crossville City Council deferred action on the property in July, waiting for an opinion from city attorney Randy York, who researched issues related to two natural gas wells on the property.
In August, South said the fire department would use those wells for heating the facility and potentially in training exercises.
“We think that would be a benefit for the city as a whole,” South said during the Aug. 1 work session.
The property, which will provide easy access to industrial property and high-density residential areas, will cost $694,500.
Crossville Mayor R.J. Crawford said the land was one of four properties identified by South in the past.
“Anyone that’s looking to build right now or any property along Interstate Dr or around those corridors from Hwy. 127 to Genesis, land is not inexpensive,” Crawford said. “This location is a prime location for growth and where we’re going to see retail and also residential.”
Crawford said similar parcels are offered at $200,000 an acre. Marshall Pugh, president, offered the property for $150,000 an acre.
South said the site had been reviewed by the Insurance Services Organization and other organizations to evaluate the location and insurance ratings.
“I think it’s going to really benefit us all the way across,” South said.
South said the north end of the city is bringing more calls year after year.
“It’s going to put firefighters, advanced EMTs, firefighter paramedics right in the heart of our industrial district,” South said.
The plan calls for moving the station from Industrial Blvd., where the second station is currently located, and move the station to Interstate Dr. and offer a training area for the department.
Crawford moved to approve the purchase and the first reading of a budget amendment to pay for the purchase from the city’s fund balance, supported by Council member Scot Shanks. The motion was unanimously approved. Council member Art Gernt was not present for the Aug. 8 meeting.
The city still has a third fire station for the area of Hwy. 70 West in its long-range plan, but there is no timeline for when that might be built and staffed.
In other business, the city has deferred action on an offer to purchase property on East Lane referred to as the old city dump. This is not a former landfill, explained city engineer Tim Begley. It predates permitting for landfills, he said.
York recommended holding off on advertising the property for sale or taking bids until he can confer with the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.