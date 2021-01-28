Ptl. Josh Mangus didn’t grow up dreaming of being a police officer.
Instead, he had studied wildlife in college, with a dream of being a park ranger.
Five years ago, he joined the Crossville Police Department.
“I was already POST-certified when I got the job here,” he said. “I wanted to see where law enforcement led. Once I got here, I realized I liked it more than I thought I would.”
Through the Crossville Police Department he was able to become a K-9 handler and part of the SWAT team.
He loves his career so much that when that “dream job” became available in the region, he didn’t even apply.
“Once you get it into your blood, it’s hard to get that out,” he said. “I look forward to coming to work — it’s that team environment. Working here, you get to be a part of something else with that team.”
The Crossville Police Department is again looking to add to its team, with four positions currently open.
Applicants must be at least 21 years old, be a U.S. citizen, and have a high school diploma or equivalent. There is a background check, physical exam and mental health evaluation and be deemed as having good moral character.
Chief Jessie Brooks said several people have expressed interest in working with the department.
“Hopefully we’ll have a good turnout,” he said. “This is a good job and a good place to work.”
The openings are due to officers who found new opportunities or changes in their life that required moving.
Capt. Brian Eckleson said the Crossvile City Council had helped improve pay for officers to be comparable to cities similar in size to Crossville.
“The city has worked really hard. They’ve implemented raises and things to get us on par with similar-sized agencies,” Eckleson said. “Once you’re a certified officer off probation, you’ll be just over $39,000 a year. For years, we had sergeants who weren’t making that.”
Beyond pay and benefits, Brooks said the Crossville community is grateful for law enforcement officers.
“The public appreciates us,” Brooks said. “We had the riots and anti-police stuff across the country, and the community just surrounded the police department. You felt a kinship because people appreciated the uniform and the officers.”
He told of gifts of food and notes of thanks schools, churches and individuals send. He keeps a letter from one local teen sharing her gratitude for the officers and their service. It’s laminated in his office now.
“That’s the kind of community we’ve got,” Brooks said.
Brooks said hiring during the COVID-19 pandemic has posed challenges. The department was seeking three new officers about the same time last year. Just as they were preparing to begin the testing and screening process, the health crisis stopped everything. It was June before the department was able to move forward.
“We probably lost a lot of a lot of candidates,” he said.
Social distancing requirements require multiple sessions for testing. It’s also hampered training and in-service for the department’s current 38 officers.
“It’s changed the way we conduct business,” Eckleson said.
Training takes place with pods of officers to limit the spread of the virus. Some of the required training has moved to online webinars, which means the they miss out on the team-building aspects of the sessions.
The lobby has been closed and they’ve been unable to hold city court.
“We don’t get the face-to-face interaction. That’s impacted our relationship building,” he said. “And now is when you need that good communication and rapport. It’s hard to do that when you have to have a wall.”
Masks put up another layer between the officers and the public. It can also impact an officers ability to observe individuals.
“There’s so many things that come into play, like smell and visibility,” Brooks said.
Brooks was sick with COVID in December. At one time, as many as six officers were out with the virus.
“We were lucky in the early rounds,” Brooks said. “But if you get one or two, it snowballs.”
In outlining the type of applicant he’s seeking, Brooks said he looks for honesty, integrity and teamwork.
“You look hard at the ones cheering for the people they’re competing against. That’s what you want,” he said.
Eckleson said being a law enforcement officer is more than just a job. It’s a career and a calling, he said.
“It takes a servant’s heart,” he said. “You have to care for others more than yourself.”
Law enforcement work often feels like a family, they said.
“I have something in this police department that you can’t buy — the people like each other,” Brooks said. “When I was sick, I missed my coworkers. I was tickled to hear from them.”
Applications are due by Feb. 17. Individuals can apply online at https://bit.ly/2M3oc6T.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.