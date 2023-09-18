A motion to hire a marketing firm to promote a proposed indoor recreation center was withdrawn from the Crossville City Council’s meeting Tuesday.
“What most people are concerned about is how we’re going to pay for it,” cautioned Crossville Mayor R.J. Crawford. “Why not wait until that meeting is had so we get those clear numbers on what option we choose, what the price is going to be.”
Council member Scot Shanks moved to approve the proposal from E. Allen Brandon, a marketing firm in Murfreesboro. Council member Rob Harrison seconded the motion “for discussion.”
Shanks said, “I feel like we’re losing the messaging war because of misinformation on the recreation center. There’s no organized effort to explain the details of the rec center in a transparent way.”
The council has been discussing a potential indoor recreation center to include an indoor pool and other amenities. Property was purchased on Livingston Rd. across from Crossville City Hall for such a facility, but questions remain on what the facility will include, how much it will cost and how the city will pay for the construction and ongoing operations of the facility.
Shanks said, “There is really no discussion in the community of the advantages this rec center will have for the city of Crossville. I feel like there’s a lot of misinformation on the tax issue and how this rec center will be paid for.”
In earlier discussions, an estimated project cost of $65 million was discussed, though architects have since said they do not believe the facility will cost that much. There was also some discussion of the impact of such a figure on the city’s property tax rate.
When the council voted to take the next steps on issuing up to $55 million in bonds in April, many city residents balked. The council rolled back its vote on the bond notice, but has proceeded with planning on the project, which still does not have a final design or a firm estimate on the cost.
Shanks said, “We need to control the narrative and prevent further misinformation to fester in the community … we need someone like E. Allen Brandon to help us increase public awareness and expand public support.”
The city received two bids for marketing services for the proposed indoor recreation center.
E. Allen Brandon of Murfreesboro offered a bid of $68,000. The public relations and strategic communications firm proposed a six-month program that would include creating messaging related to the proposed indoor recreation center, produce materials to assist the mayor and council in informing the public and coordinate media interviews, build grassroots support for the project and expand awareness of the project.
The Bingham Group from Knoxville proposed a fee of $5,000 and $1,000-$2,000 per month for 10-20 hours of work.
The proposal included marketing and branding campaigns for several local and statewide initiatives. For Crossville, they suggested an initial pool to determine project popularity and messaging followed by a campaign, messaging and media plan.
Council member Mike Turner said he believed the move was putting the “cart before the horse.”
The city still doesn’t know what the project will cost, Turner said, nor how it will be paid for.
Harrison said he was interested in the market research portion of the proposal from E. Allen Brandon so the council could gain a better understanding of what the community wants for the project.
“Personally, I’d like to wait on this particular matter,” Harrison said.
Crawford asked Shanks to wait and see what happens with the project design and cost estimates.
Crawford said he felt the council had made missteps in communicating with the public on the project so far — and he cautioned that hiring a marketing firm at this point would be another.
Shanks withdrew his motion.
