City of Crossville officials gathered at the Depot last Thursday afternoon for the first of four feasibility study meetings for a potential recreation center in Crossville.
Presenting at the meeting was Bonnie Gamble, parks and recreation director for the city of Manchester, TN, which has been identified as a comparable city to Crossville based on population and demographics.
Gamble presented a slideshow featuring Manchester’s and surrounding towns’ recreation centers, as well as the impact such center can have on a community from a financial and a general well-being standpoint.
The presentation also analyzed the results of the city of Crossville’s online survey regarding a recreation center, which at the time of the meeting had 911 responses. More than 75% of survey takers “strongly support” funding a recreation complex per the survey.
“That’s giving us a good sample size,” Gamble said. “If you’re going to build something, you’re going to be drawing from at least a 30-mile radius.”
According to Gamble, a recreation complex’s positive impact in a community can manifest in a variety of ways, including reducing the local crime rate by almost 25%, can increase property value and provides opportunities for individuals of all ages and fitness levels.
As a popular tourist destination, Cumberland County can benefit from the potential draw of a recreation center for hosting large summer basketball and soccer tournaments along with other sporting events. Cumberland County ranks No. 19 out of 95 Tennessee counties in tourism expenditures.
As for the recreation center itself, an indoor track, pool area, basketball courts, multi-use areas and a wellness/workout area were seen as top priorities for survey takers. Other options presented by Gamble include a spin room, dance room, kitchen, tennis courts, indoor playground and a climbing wall area.
Senior citizen activity areas were also mentioned as a specific need for Cumberland County due to its higher-than-average median age of 50.5 as of 2017.
Though the proposed recreation center can provide multiple opportunities in the community, one major question remains for the city, county and residents: the cost.
On the survey, 93% of responses stated it is more important for the recreation center to serve the community than generate money. Manchester’s community center operates at a deficit each year of about 15%.
According to Gamble, expenditures on the Manchester center total between $800,000 and $900,000 per year, and they earn back roughly 85% of this through family memberships, daily admissions, leagues, swim lessons, programs and more. Manchester has roughly 5,000 individual memberships on a typical, non-COVID-19 impacted year.
Gamble stated the money lost is part of the investment in the community and can be made back through indirect ways, including increased tourism revenue, taxes, property value increases and sales tax.
