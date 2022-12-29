The Crossville City Council pulled the third and final reading of a budget amendment that would have finalized the city’s purchase of the Village Inn Wednesday.
Crossville Mayor R.J. Crawford said there were still questions that needed to be answered by city attorney Randy York, who was unavailable for the special-called meeting.
“This is based off the recommendations of the city attorney. There’s a couple of things they need to be buttoning up and questions they need to answer — so check your email,” Crawford told the council.
Crossville City Manager Greg Wood said individuals with homeless advocacy and housing organizations have begun meeting with residents of the Village Inn.
“A lot of these people have not known where to turn for help, and this is the first opportunity they’ve had for people to advocate for them,” Greg Wood said. “There’s some positive things coming out of this.”
Crawford said at the prior meeting the city would be coordinating with agencies to offer assistance to the people living at the complex.
Village Inn owner Dr. Robert “Buck” Wood offered to sell the former hotel-turned-low-income-housing complex that sits next to Crossville City Hall to the city for $450,000.
The matter was initially deferred to January to allow York additional time to confer with Wood’s attorney. However, Buck Wood signed the contract Dec. 8, and the purchase was placed on a special-called meeting agenda for Dec. 13, prior to the council’s regular monthly meeting.
The council unanimously approved the purchase during that meeting, though the vote had been taken out of order after Council Member Mike Turner passed.
That meeting included the first of three required readings on the budget amendment necessary to allocate funding for the purchase.
York recommended the council redo that initial vote. That vote was taken at a special-called meeting Dec. 20, again with all council members present voting in favor. The second reading of the budget amendment was approved at that time.
Crawford asked if there were any deadlines for completing the third and final reading of the budget amendment. City Clerk Valerie Hale said the council had time. Some ordinances took several months to go through the three-reading process, she noted, such as the city’s sign ordinance the year before.
The council requires 15 days between voting on the first reading and final reading of an ordinance.
It was not clear when the matter may return to the council. They meet Tuesday, Jan. 3, at 5 p.m. for their monthly work session.
The council did approve appointments to the Cumberland Plateau Water Authority, which begins work after the first of the year on a regional water plan.
The city appoints three members to the seven-member board. Legislation approved by the Tennessee General Assembly last year tasks the mayor with recommending individuals to serve and the council with confirming those appointments.
“This does not enter us into any agreement [with the water authority],” Crawford told the council. “It’s just so that you are agreeing with the three people I have appointed.”
Greg Tabor, Kevin Chamberlin and Jeff Freitag were appointed to serve as the city’s representatives. They will serve staggered terms, with Tabor serving a four-year term, Chamberlin a three-year term, and Freitag a two-year term. Subsequent appointments will be for four-year terms.
The council also approved the third and final reading of a $22,600 budget amendment to complete repairs at the Little Obed Lift Station in the city’s wastewater collection system.
