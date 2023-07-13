The Crossville City Council has hired an engineering firm to complete a traffic study — the first step toward requesting a permit to move commercial truck traffic off Main St. and onto alternate routes.
“Besides the traffic, one of the complaints I’ve heard from businesses downtown is the vibration from the trucks actually damages the buildings,” Crossville City Manager Greg Wood said during the July 5 work session with the council.
City engineer Tim Begley told the council this would be one of the first requests to the state to establish a truck route under new policies.
“There’s several hurdles,” Begley explained.
The city would like to move through traffic from large commercial trucks off Main St. from the intersection of Genesis Rd. south to the intersection with Miller Ave. and Milo Lemert Bypass.
“One of the things that the engineering firm has to do is a traffic count at every intersection with a state route,” Begley explained.
Engineering firm Mattern and Craig will conduct traffic counts at multiple intersections along Hwy. 127, though Begley said the city would request additional traffic data as part of a traffic signal interconnection project to help better time traffic signal changes.
The contract with Mattern and Craig is hourly with a not-to-exceed cost of $85,000.
The council also approved engineering services for an extension of Interstate Dr. next to the Speedway gas station and across from Buc-ee’s.
This project will involve three parcels of property and enable future development off Genesis Rd. near the I-40 interchange. The project includes right-of-way acquisition, geotechnical investigation and permit investigation.
There would be a five-lane road similar to what is in place across the street at the existing intersection.
Begley said the city would also discuss with the Tennessee Department of Transportation the possibility of extending Interstate Dr. over to Peavine Rd.
“This is actually carrying on the city’s long-term plan,” said Wood. “Obviously there’s advantages to doing it right now.”
The contract was approved as part of the consent agenda during the July 11 meeting of the council.
During its monthly work session, the council also discussed the process to sell a parcel of city-owned land on East Lane.
Danny Dillard submitted an offer of $12,000 for the 11.64-acre tract.
The city must advertise the property for sale and accept sealed bids for the purchase — ignoring the current offer.
Council members were unsure of how to proceed with the sale, however, as the property had previously been used as the “city dump.” It was used by the city from 1955 until a landfill was established in the 1970s. It predates any permits for waste disposal, city officials said.
“We need to know what kind of waivers we need to put into any sale or in any advertisement so people know what they’re bidding on,” Wood said.
York recommended checking with the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation prior to advertising the property for sale.
The city is also planning a live auction to sell the 60-foot by 100-foot metal building at the former River Bend Metals shop at 127 Livingston Rd.
