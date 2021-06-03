Crossville Fire Department’s former chief Mike Turner officially retired Friday afternoon after 44 years with the department. A retirement party was held at the fire hall Friday afternoon with friends, family, city officials and coworkers in attendance. Turner has served as deputy chief since Chris South was named chief in January.
City Fire Chief Turner officially retires
Tags
Trending Video
Michael Lindsay
Sports Editor
Michael is the sports editor for the Crossville Chronicle. Michael has a Bachelor in Exercise & Health Science and minor in Biblical Studies from Bryan College.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Mary Nell Farris, 88, of Crossville, TN, passed away May 30, 2021, at Good Samaritan Society in Crossville. She was born June 25, 1932, in Cumberland County, TN, daughter of Joseph Lemuel Cline and Willie Maude (Painter) Cline. Mary worked in the original LBJ&C Headstart Program in Cross…
She was the daughter of Walter and Lora Welch McDaniel. She was preceded in death by her husband, Theodore Nealon; her mother, Lora, and father, Walter McDaniel. Also preceding her in death were brothers, Fred McDaniel, Bill McDaniel, and Avery McDaniel; and sister, Lois McNeal. Survivors in…
Hadlee Lewis Iles, beloved daughter of Kristofer Lewis Iles and Lee Ann Hale, earned her angel wings and was called to be with the Lord on May 26, 2021. She was born April 5, 2021, in Crossville, TN. Hadlee brought joy to all who met her during her brief tenure here on earth. Born with a ful…
Most Popular
Articles
- Sheriff struggling to keep deputies
- Woman charged with ransacking principal’s office
- Property assessor Lori Powell passes away
- Cumberland County Playhouse announces rest of the 2021 season
- Friday at the Crossroads returns Friday
- Woman asked to leave court; suspected of drug overdose
- Area Events Calendar
- City wins land auction off Webb Ave.
- Crimestopper tip leads to drug charge
- Davidson signs with Centre soccer
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.