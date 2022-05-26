Members of the Crossville City Council are concerned about losing critical personnel to other employers.
Though city personnel have recommended a 3% cost of living raise and step increases, annual pay increases for years of service outlined in the city’s pay scale.
Councilman Rob Harrison asked if departments were having trouble finding applicants.
Crossville Fire Chief Chris South said his department has three vacancies that have been posted since March.
“We had 18 applicants,” South said.
The fire department requires a qualifying exam. Only four of the applicants took the exam and only one passed.
Crossville Police Chief Jessie Brooks said he had four openings at the police department.
“We swore two in on Monday,” Brooks said. “One quit on Tuesday and one quit on Thursday.”
South had proposed a new pay scale for the fire department, but Wood did not include it in the city’s proposed budget, which began with a $635,000 deficit. Wood whittled the deficit to about $60,000.
Instead, he said the council could use COVID relief funds to provide one-time bonus payments to police and fire personnel.
Harrison said the city needed to look at its pay schedule.
“I don’t want us to go back to being the farm team for everybody else,” he said.
Wood noted the city cannot compete with the pay offered by cities like Chattanooga. Councilman Art Gernt asked if the city’s pay was competitive with Cookeville.
South said the city of Cookeville had proposed its largest pay increase for employees in the city’s history — about $4,576 more per employee, according to the Herald-Citizen newspaper.
The city will boost starting pay for police officers to $40,040.
At the start of the city’s budget work session, Wood noted he wants to increase seasonal and part-time wages, which had not been adjusted in several years. He proposed $10 an hour for seasonal workers and $11.11 per hour for part-time workers, an increase from $9.50 and $10.50, respectively.
Wood said the property tax was based on a certified tax rate of 61.94 cents per $100 of assessed value following the five-year reappraisal cycle Cumberland County just completed.
The current property tax rate is 75 cents per $100 of assessed value. Cumberland County has reported an average increase in property values of 42%, though some property owners may have seen larger increases in their property tax valuations.
The sales tax projection of $9.8 million is based on current year collections and anticipation of additional revenue from Buc-ee’s and other new businesses expected to open in the coming year.
With eight months reported, the city has collected $6.8 million this fiscal year against a budget of $9.2 million in sales tax collections.
To reduce the deficit, Wood proposed cutting two positions — a public works director and engineer in training — for a savings of about $140,000.
Wood pointed to the regional water authority recently approved by the Cumberland County Commission. If the city joins that effort, it will no longer operate a water department and will not need a public works director, he said.
The budget will include an increase in the city’s employee retirement contribution to the Tennessee Consolidated Retirement System, from 10.61% to 11.87%. City Finance Director Fred Houston recommended the city budget 13% to mitigate any shortfalls in the retirement system.
Other potential reductions include reducing the budget for a shop extension for the street department, budgeted at $250,000, to $100,000 and eliminating the purchase of a $50,000 concrete curbing machine.
Street Supervisor Kevin Music said the shop extension is needed to provide more storage for equipment, particularly equipment for red lights and computers that are subjected to dust and moisture in the current facility.
The concrete curbing machine wasn’t necessary, Wood said, saying the department advised it would result in significant time savings.
A leaf machine was left in the budget, at $60,000, as Music noted there is no back-up to the single machine the department uses.
The city is renegotiating trash pick-up services, and Wood said that item may be removed if the contractor offers a savings over the street department handling leaf removal.
Another reduction was $50,000 for renovations of the horseshoe pavilion at Centennial Park.
The budget also cut an $80,000 request from the city fire department for a road tractor and box trailer.
The next budget meeting has not been scheduled; however, the council indicated it wanted to further discuss donations to nonprofit organizations and sponsorships of golf tournaments before finalizing the budget.
