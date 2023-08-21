Crossville Mayor R.J. Crawford said he supports a referendum on a proposed indoor recreation center — but added the council is still far from being able to put the question out on a ballot.
“We don’t know what to put on that. We don’t know the price tag. We don’t know the size. We don’t know exactly what will be put on it,” Crawford said during a work session Aug. 15 regarding the project.
The work sessions on the project are intended to answer those questions, Crawford said.
“No one is against the referendum. What I’m saying is, and I think most of us here would agree, we don’t have enough to even put on a referendum,” he said.
Crawford was responding to Roger Baker of Crossville, who questioned the council on the project.
“I want to know why this can’t be put on a referendum and let the people vote,” Baker said. “What makes you smarter than the voters in this town? … It shouldn’t be left up to a select few to make this decision. This is a big decision.”
Crawford said he was not opposed to a referendum, though he said he was one vote of a five-member council.
“I can’t speak for any of these gentlemen,” Crawford said. “We may not even move forward with the rec center. We’re still having a conversation that may take a couple more meetings.”
Baker also questioned the time of the work session, held at 2 p.m.
Crawford said he understood. He, too, had to leave his business to attend. But the meeting included representatives with Upland Design Group of Crossville and Hughes Group Architects of Virginia, a consultant on the project.
The time of the meeting was to accommodate the out-of-state individuals.
Baker said his concern was that the council would “slip in” a vote on the matter.
“Nobody here on council is trying to hoo-doo anybody,” Crawford said.
Baker said, “I’m going to trust you at your word.”
The long-discussed recreation center project has drawn concerns from area residents due to potential costs.
Early estimates put the project at $65 million, though Kim Chamberlin with Upland Design said in June he did not believe the project would be that expensive.
Then, the city could likely pay a subsidy to cover the operation of the facility. Early operations estimates — which include a capital investment of $150,000-$200,000 annually — averaged about $480,000-$700,000 in the first five years of operation.
The meeting included an overview of the project spaces, including two gyms, an indoor walking track, small fitness area, a competitive lap pool and therapy pool, and community spaces. The gyms could be used for basketball, volleyball or pickle ball. Community spaces could be used for drop-in childcare, teen activities, group fitness and meeting rooms.
While the city had considered closing Livingston Rd., the designers determined it would be better to keep the road. The site plan includes green space at the front along Main St. to serve as an event area or programming area.
“Are we close?” asked Kim Chamberlin with Upland Design. “If you think this is what you’re looking for .. we’ll get our engineers involved. We develop it enough so we can have the construction manager put together a number so you all know what we’re looking at for an overall budget.”
Items such as a multi-activity court and outdoor leisure pool could be considered alternates or phased plans for the facility, depending on cost, Chamberlin said.
City Manager Greg Wood asked about including a commercial kitchen as the city hopes to seek federal emergency management funds and use the facility as an emergency shelter.
Several members of the council questioned the meeting space available, noting that was a need identified in the community.
Mandy Perhay, CEO of the Putnam County Family YMCA in Cookeville, said the fitness portion seemed far too small, but the overall facility was quite large for a new facility.
“I think your wellness space is extremely small if you want to make money,” she told the council.
Gavin Myers, Hughes Group Architects, said the size of the fitness area had been an intentional decision so as not to directly compete with other fitness centers in town.
Perhay said there are numerous gyms in Putnam County. “We are the home of Crossfit Mayhem and we are all doing very well,” she said.
She recommended at least doubling the space dedicated to fitness and wellness.
The proposed facility is much larger than the Putnam facility, which does not include a gym. However, Putnam County Family YMCA is currently fundraising for an addition to its facility to include a gym. And, Perhay said she does not have a therapy pool at her facility.
“I’m very jealous of that,” she said.
Pools are also not revenue drivers, she said, but they are critical to the overall project.
“The pool is a drain, but it’s a good one,” she said. “Every community needs a pool You need to be teaching the kids how to swim. You need the therapy pool for water aerobics and your active aging adults. The pool is definitely worth the money.”
Estimated cost for the Putnam addition is around $20 million, she said.
Ethan Medley, Crossville Parks and Recreation director, said gyms were not revenue drivers in terms of fitness or recreation, but they were critical for youth sports programs — and two gyms were the minimum to host tournaments.
“There’s a lot of tourism money there that you’re going to look over,” Medley said. “Geographically, where we are, I can guarantee you we’ll get the tourism money, both with the pool and the gym. Just keep that in mind.”
Council member Scot Shanks discussed what he saw as differences between a YMCA and a rec center, including focus on fitness, child care and cost. But the biggest difference was in the operating subsidy.
“The city will be subsidizing this rec center for a long time,” Shanks said. “And with a YMCA, we’re not subsidizing. They actually break even.”
The difference, Shanks said, was in the cost of memberships and donations to the nonprofit organization — something the city does not enjoy.
“Are we interested in this being a YMCA? Are we interested in it being a rec center? Or, do we want to build something that’s, for lack of a better term, YMCA-able?”
Shanks said he was surprised to be looking at that possibility.
“We need an indoor pool in this town. I felt like we needed it for 30 years,” Shanks said. “But, you know, as far as YMCA or rec center, it doesn’t matter.”
Myers said YMCA has a carefully developed formula, and he’d be happy to have them review the current plan and see how it compares.
Josh White, a resident of the city, encouraged the city to pursue talks with the YMCA.
“Give them the land and let them build the building,” he said. “It could make sense to the taxpayers.”
The YMCA typically raises funds for construction of facilities from private donors. It does not take on debt for projects. There are numerous models of cities working collaboratively with a YMCA to offer programs and facilities.
Ted Cornelius, with the Tennessee State Alliance of YMCAs, said, “I applaud all of you. I think this is amazing. I think we also come at it from … how can we make a good decision today and it be a good decision as you’re operating this 30 years from now.”
