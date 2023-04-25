The downtown area is a popular spot for community events, with classic car cruise-ins, Friday at the Crossroads, race events and community fundraisers often scheduled for the Main St. area.
But those events often come with a price tag.
The city of Crossville must pay for personnel to close streets and, if Main St. is closed, for certified officers to remain at the site of the closures.
“We need to have a little more structure because we’re all over the board when it comes to closures,” Crossville Mayor R.J. Crawford said during the city council’s quarterly retreat held April 11 at the Crossville Depot.
So far this year, the council has approved 15 street closures, with a few more expected as the year goes on.
The council opened the new year with controversy as it considered road closures requested by the Crossville Cruisers for its monthly cruise-ins and local businesses who said closing the main thoroughfare on a Saturday afternoon harmed their business.
Crawford helped broker a compromise that keeps part of Main St. open and traffic flowing while still allowing the car show to take place.
“I’d like to keep that from happening every year,” Crawford said.
The city council adopted a temporary street closing policy in 2017.
“It looked like you had done a great job, we just weren’t using it,” Crawford said.
That policy requires permits for events that impact the use of streets, right-of-ways, sidewalks and alleys, including static events, like the car shows, or races. Permits must be applied for at least 45 days in advance and go before the council.
The policy offers two race routes, on Northside Dr. and Cook Rd., for those events, available at no charge. Events using other routes are to be charged a fee based on the estimated cost of labor for the city workers.
Static events are to be held at a location that requires the least amount of work by city employees, with no charge for those events. Should organizers want another location, they would be charged a fee based on the labor costs to the city.
Organizers are also to supply waste receptacles and adequate restroom facilities for events lasting more than two hours.
The policy does not apply to events sponsored by the city, like the Crossville Christmas Parade, or other events commemorating a holiday, like the Fourth of July activities on Main St. or Memorial Day and Veterans Day observances at Cumberland County Memorial Park — located at Main St. and Fourth St.
The council can also waive the requirements if they choose.
But the policy hasn’t been used.
Crawford said, “Instead of trying to create something new, maybe we take a look at that and see if that’s something we can add to or modify.”
Council member Art Gernt said, “We don’t need to refight battles over and over again.”
City Clerk Valerie Hale said it would be helpful to have a formalized process for making requests for street closures and, if determined by the council, to collect any fees.
Crawford said event organizers may need to gain the support of a business on Main St. before applying to close streets. That would ensure support of the business community, he said.
Crawford also suggested establishing some pre-planned closures. The council pointed to the Friday at the Crossroads closure, which runs from Neecham Ave. to Lantana Rd. and brings in some of the side streets. That footprint expands during the August event to allow for the Young Professionals Alliance Dash in the Dark 5K held in conjunction with Friday at the Crossroads.
Another potential footprint is the alternative closures approved for the cruise-ins this year, which closes Main St. from Fourth St. to Lantana Rd. with some side street closures, as well.
A third option would be closure of side streets off Main St. in the downtown area developed as an alternate for the cruise ins. The Crossville Cruisers noted that was not an appropriate location for their event due to the limited parking and the hills of the area.
“Or, we could leave it open and let them choose,” Crawford said.
“You want to be consistent as much as possible,” Gernt said. “People get used to where they block off. If it’s different, they’ll just mindlessly walk into traffic.”
City Street Director Kevin Music said his department tries to evaluate closure requests to determine where traffic congestion might occur.
“It would always be easier if you had a certain closure,” Music said. “Then you’ve got a set amount of employees you have to use for that event and you’re not guessing how to get the traffic around.”
Wood noted the city must have certified law enforcement officers on site if Main St., which is a state highway, is closed. Side streets do not have this requirement.
“Depending on what you’re closing, that has an impact on overtime. And, if they’re short-handed, it creates even more of an issue,” Wood said.
Gernt added, “There’s also fatigue. It’s not like they’ve got a bunch of guys extra. If they’re working every weekend, it starts wearing on you.”
Crawford asked the council if they wanted to consider charging fees for closures related to events.
Setting days and times for closures could help mitigate some costs. Weekday events can be less impactful to staffing costs, Crawford said. It was suggested looking at times of noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and after 4 p.m. on weekdays.
“It’s mainly Friday and Saturday,” he said, looking at the calendar of scheduled events. “It’s a mixed bag for businesses. Some like it. Some didn’t.”
Crawford said the compromise for this year might prove successful for businesses that are open until Saturday afternoons.
But, he said the council needed to consider charging fees for closures.
Council member Rob Harrison suggested a different fee structure for Main St. closures and off-Main St. closures to encourage use of those side street areas.
“Our most expensive ones will be the ones on Main St.,” Crawford said.
Wood has estimated the cost of closing Main St. for an event at $1,200.
Council members said event fees needed to be reasonable. More discussion on fees is expected in the coming months.
The policy also needs to spell out any exceptions, council members said, like events put on by the city or special events for specific holidays, such as Memorial Day coming up in May.
The council also discussed streamlining the approval process so that some events could be approved by city staff. Groups could be limited to one event per month.
Crawford said the council has time to carefully consider changes to its street closure policy. Currently events for 2023 are approved and would not be affected. He anticipates a new policy launching for 2024.
“I think if we have something we can stand-up to, it’s simpler for us, as long as we use it,” Crawford said. “We have a great downtown. We’ve got to find the balance.”
