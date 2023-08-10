The Crossville Water Department and Crab Orchard Utility District raced against the clock to submit a grant application for the last of the state’s American Rescue Plan Act funding for water supply projects.
If approved, the grant will provide most of the funding for building a water line connecting the two water systems.
“The grants are due tonight by midnight,” city engineer Tim Begley told the Crossville City Council during its Aug. 8 meeting. “We’ve worked really hard since last Wednesday to put this together.
“This is the end of the ARPA funds, so far. They have not announced any additional monies that would be available. This is a regional grant opportunity, and Crab Orchard has approved the resolution in support of the project.”
The water connection would allow the city to sell water to Crab Orchard, measured through a meter at the connection site. It would also provide water service to the section of Miller Ave. near Hwy. 127 S., following Miller Ave. across Hwy. 70 E. and ending just south of Chestnut Hill Rd.
Begley explained the project includes a 12-inch waterline and pump station on each side of the connection. Early estimates put the project cost around $6 million, but Begley estimated the project at $8.6 million, with about $1.2 million in contingency costs.
“Projects are volatile right now when it comes to cost,” Begley said. “We definitely want this estimate to be more than the grant amount so we don’t have to make up anything.”
The grant requires a 5% match, about $430,000 which will be split between the city and COUD, depending on the bid price for their portion of their project.
“This will also tie in the side streets on Miller,” Begley said. “Eighty percent of the road does not have potable water at this time. Not only could we transfer water to Crab Orchard through this project, we could also distribute it to customers in the area as they become available.
The grant application was unanimously approved by the council.
The council also approved a $5,000 payment to Cumberland County to support additional staffing for the Cumberland County Veterans Service Office.
Currently VSO James Dignan has a lengthy wait time for veterans applying for benefits, particularly as new benefits take effect. The county approved a part-time VSO position for the 2023-’24 budget, but asked the city to fund about $5,000 of the cost of the position.
Work is progressing on the downtown sidewalk project. City staff anticipate the long-awaited project being let for bids in the coming weeks. But the project has taken much longer than anticipated when the state awarded the city a $1.3 million grant in August 2018. Now, the project is projected to cost $2.9 million, and the city’s share has increased from $324,000 to $598,347.
The council approved contracts in August that extend the time to use the grant funds and accepts an additional $1.3 million for the project. A second contract amendment increases the payment for inspections on the sidewalks when they are constructed, from $106,786 to $328,040.
In other business, the council approved the following:
• Josh Stone reappointment to the Crossville Housing Authority board to a five-year term
• Appointment of Jerry Harris and Malena Fisher to the Crossville-Cumberland County Convention and Visitors Bureau to three-year terms
• Appointment of Jerry Wood to the Crossville Regional Planning Commission, for a term to expire March 1, 2025
• Year-end budget amendment for the 2022-’23 budget
• Approval of ordinance amending the 2023-’24 budget by $115,527 for contractual services
• Sewer service extension for Goose Pointe in the Deer Creek subdivision
• Acceptance of Westheria Dr. and Narcissus St. as city streets
• Waiver of the city sign ordinance to permit Relay for Life to install pole banner signs, which is not addressed by the city’s sign ordinance
• Contract for engineering services for waterline projects in the area of Creston Rd., with cost of engineering not to exceed $208,000
• Contract with Lambe & Associates for construction administration of renovations to the Crossville Memorial Airport terminal building, at a cost of $28,900
• Change to the council’s standing rules to include 48-hour notice for meeting notice to reflect a change in the Tennessee Open Meetings Act
• Bid award to ServPro for debris removal at the Village Inn at a cost of $12.19 per yard of debris
• Purchase of Ford F-750 dump truck with salt equipment for the street department at a cost of $135,305. This was a budgeted purchase
• Purchase of a dozer for the street department at a cost of $177,160. This was a budgeted purchase, replacing purchase of a grader that was over budget
• Purchase of a front-end loader for the wastewater treatment plant at a cost of $109,208
• Contract with J.R. Wauford and Associates to continue the raw water supply evaluation, not to exceed $150,000
