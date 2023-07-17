City Manager Greg Wood says he has no plans to leave the city without leadership.
But Wood has indicated he may not want to extend his contract when it expires in March 2024.
Council member Mike Turner suggested the council take a proactive step and look at putting an assistant city manager in place.
“It’s always drilled into us as department heads to have somebody to take your place when you leave,” Turner said. He served as chief of the city fire department before retiring in 2021. “Let’s start the process of looking for someone for Greg to mentor … I wouldn’t like to wait until the last minute.”
Wood joined the city in 2017. The council extended his contract in 2019 and again in 2021.
Turner said he’s since read correspondence that Wood’s contract would be discussed in November, and he is open to waiting until then to discuss the matter, if that is the council’s wish.
“I’m fine with talking about it in November,” Turner said.
Wood said November is when the council typically takes up the issue of the manager’s contract.
Wood said he’s had some personal health concerns and family concerns in recent months, but that the city has several large projects under way.
“It’s really better in November have a look and see if March is going to be the appropriate time,” Wood said. “There are going to be things two-three years out that I need to hand off.
“But I made the commitment, and talked to the city attorney, about is, if I do not renew my contract, you can start the search in November. But, I will not leave the city. I’ll go month-to-month until such time as you’ve hired somebody and are sufficiently comfortable with where they’re at.”
The council has discussed establishing an assistant city manager position, but such a position does not currently exist within the city’s organizational structure. Wood said under the city’s charter, the council could not hire an assistant city manager employee.
“I would much rather that the city council hire the city manager and be comfortable with who they’re hiring instead of being comfortable with who I’m hiring,” Wood said.
City Attorney Randy York said he would have to review the charter regarding the council’s hiring ability.
But, he added, it was possible Wood may want to reserve making a decision on his contract until a later date.
In the meantime, he said the council could start considering the protocol it will use to conduct a search for either a new city manager or an assistant.
“The truth of the matter is that we just rent the seats that we’re all in right now,” York said. “At some point in time, somebody else will be sitting in it.
“The city has a lot going on. I am so impressed with Mr. Wood in so many capacities. It’s going to be hard to find someone. I don’t know that three months is sufficient, just to be honest with you.”
Wood became emotional as he shared how the staff of the city had become “family” over the past six years.
“These guys have backed me up so many times, and I don’t ever want to let them down,” Wood said. “I would not leave the position without having someone in the position.”
Turner said he does not want to “rush” a decision on a new city manager if Wood did not extend his contract.
“If we’re going to discuss it in November, that’s three more months,” Turner said. “I’m fine with that.”
Wood said having a city manager who has been in place for some time and who retires, as opposed to being removed from the position, gives the city an advantage when seeking a new manager.
“You’ve got a solid history and good things going on,” Wood said. That will help attract high-quality applicants.
“Plus, I’ll be able to bring them up to speed,” Wood said.
