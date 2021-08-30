Talk of building a recreation center in Crossville has been exactly that for some 20 years. A number of proposals fell through for a variety of reasons.
With a new sense of commitment, the Crossville City Council appears determined to go beyond the discussion phase and make a recreation center a reality.
On Aug. 24, Council took the next step in the process by holding a public hearing as part of the requirement to apply for a 50-50 grant worth up to $1 million through the Local Parks and Recreation Fund. The fund is administered by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation.
City Manager Greg Wood said he will contact the state Aug. 31 to determine if the City can proceed with the application.
If approved, the funds ($500,000 from the state and $500,000 from the city) would be used to acquire the estimated 10–acre tract of land on Main St. across from Crossville City Hall. The targeted property consists of four parcels.
The land acquisition would allow for the development of an indoor recreational facility that would likely feature a public gym and wellness center and offer youth and teen activities and senior programs. The ultimate goal, as noted in a handout, is to encourage physical activity for all ages and abilities and to improve the quality of life for city and county residents.
The handout further stated the site is relatively level and suitable for development, is centrally located in Crossville and is easily accessible for city and county residents and has all necessary infrastructure to support a recreation facility, and has adequate space for future development.
Among those attending the hearing were Councilmen Scot Shanks and Rob Harrison.
Shanks is a longtime proponent of bringing a recreation facility to Crossville. He said he’s glad supporters showed up to the hearing but would also like to hear from those opposing the project.
“We want to make sure we’re doing the right thing,” Shanks said. “A lot of people don’t think it’s going to happen. This is about our fourth go at a recreation facility since 2000.”
Harrison said he’s listening to comments and studying the issue of a recreation facility.
Levonn Hubbard spoke at the hearing.
“I’ve been behind it from day one,” said Hubbard, who has lived in Crossville since 2006. “It’s absolutely an asset and is a marketing tool to bring businesses to the city.”
Resident Pat Ray said a recreation facility would bring a lot to the city.
“It’s a fantastic positive,” he said.
Ethan Hadley, president/CEO of the Crossville-Cumberland County Chamber of Commerce, also voiced his support for a recreation facility.
“We’re all about promoting the health of the citizens,” he said. “Council has done its due diligence. It’s the right decision in the right way and would absolutely benefit the community.”
