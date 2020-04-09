The city of Crossville is taking a close look at expenditures as it awaits new sales tax numbers amid a statewide shutdown of non-essential businesses.
"Business-wise, the income around here is shrinking fast," Mayor James Mayberry said during the city council's work session Tuesday night, held via Zoom video conference. "Sales tax revenue, you’re going to have a hit on that."
In February, the city reported $899,003 in sales tax collections, with year-to-date collections of $5.9 million. Sales tax receipts each month reflect retail activity from two months prior, representing December sales.
Other revenue for the city includes wholesale beer tax, with year-to-date revenue of $431,675 and $339,919 in liquor taxes.
Hotel occupancy tax for January was $9,808, but March and April typically bring more revenue in those departments and are likely to be impacted by pandemic concerns.
The discussion followed a request from the Cumberland County High School Lady Jets softball team asking the city to sponsor a sign at the field.
Mayberry was concerned granting the request could lead to more requests from other teams, clubs and schools.
"I've got a feeling that if we open this up, that we're opening ourselves up to a lot of additional requests down the road," he said.
Councilman Scot Shanks agreed.
"I'm not sure this is something the city needs to be involved with. I tend to see this more as individuals and businesses," he said.
City Manager Greg Wood recommended the council turn down any similar requests for donations for the foreseeable future.
"With our budget the way it is because of COVID-19, I'm recommending any of these ancillary requests just be turned down," he said.
He anticipates reducing the amount budgeted for nonprofit donations in the 2020-'21 city budget, as well.
The council also discussed moving forward with loan refinancing for approximately $28.1 million in city debt. The next step in that process is submitting a letter to the state stating the city's intent.
Councilman J.H. Graham III said, “There's going to be some wonderful deals come through over the next 60 to 90 days for cities. I think it would be a mistake ...
"I think there's going to be some 50-year financing available in the next 60 to 90 days. I'm not ready to go ahead with this [bond refinancing]."
Wood said the city is eyeing multiple projects. He asked if Graham and the council if they would want to wrap those new projects into a 50-year loan.
"Absolutely," Graham said.
Graham also said cities and counties would soon be able to apply for state grants for capital maintenance, public safety, roads, information technology, utilities, disaster assistance and local expenses related to COVID-19.
Applications will open April 30.
Graham recommended the council consider a resolution at its April 14 meeting to apply for up to $284,979 in state grant funds.
Mayberry agreed, adding the council needed to consider prioritizing expenses.
Graham said, "I would like to broad brush it. We have to have a resolution to approve the application."
Wood said guidelines for those applications were still under development.
He also told the council most city facilities remain closed amid the stay-at-home order. Walking trails operated by the city are still open.
"Everything else is closed because of social distancing and the stay-at-home order," Wood said.
The council will convene April 14 at 6 p.m. via Zoom video conferencing. The public may view the meeting online through the city's website, crossvilletn.gov. Under the City Council tab, select Agendas and Minutes - 6/12/2012-Present and find the current meeting in the calendar.
The agenda includes police uniform bids, sewer service to the Golf Court Town Homes in Lake Tansi, utility relocation for the Hwy. 127 North road project, marketing contract and an ordinance amendment to remove a residency requirement for liquor store proprietors.
